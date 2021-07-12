 Skip to Content
Redbox Expands Free Live TV to Over 100 Channels, Deepens Video On-Demand Content Available

Michael King

Redbox is expanding its lineup of programming available through its Free Live TV and Free On Demand content platforms.

The streamer now has 100 linear channels of live TV available featuring movies, television shows, news, sports, and lifestyle content geared toward Redbox’s 40 million viewers.

Some of the channels on Redbox Free Live TV include Crackle, Popcornflix, Tastemade, Unsolved Mysteries, Cheddar News, Divorce Court, Pac-12 Network and many others.

The linear channels are available on the Web at Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Samsung, and Chromecast.

Redbox has likewise deepened its catalog of content on its Free On Demand ad-supported service, including content from Shout! Factory, Legendary Television, Magnolia Pictures, and Relativity Media. Redbox Free On Demand is available on Roku, Vizio, LG, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS and Android, along with on the Web at Redbox.com.

“We know audiences are hungry for entertainment, and we’ve seen steady growth across Free Live TV and Free On Demand since they were launched in 2020,” said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. “Redbox is building a home for audiences looking for the widest possible selection of entertainment at every price point, including free.” 

As announced in May, Redbox has entered into an agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose company. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

