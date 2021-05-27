Redbox Free Live TV Adds Free Films, Documentaries From Crackle to Streaming Lineup

In a statement Thursday, Redbox announced that their Free Live TV streaming service now offers content from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle. Redbox Free Live TV now features more films and documentaries, as well as Crackle Originals and Exclusives. The new Crackle channel includes Cold Blood, Crown Vic, Grand Isle, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, and many more.

Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, said, “The Crackle team is enthusiastic about partnering with Redbox, a brand that is so well known for convenient entertainment delivery. We are proud to bring Crackle’s premium offering of originals, exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters, and classic TV series to the Redbox Free Live TV audience. This agreement adds an important new consumer touchpoint for Crackle Plus on a very important FAST platform.”

“As we continue to expand Free Live TV, we’re committed to creating a great experience for our customers with a range of entertainment we know they will enjoy, available across their favorite devices,” said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. “We’re pleased to add Crackle Plus to our channel lineup and deliver more great movies, television and original entertainment to audiences for free.”

In February 2020, Redbox introduced its free streaming service, which features live TV. Redbox first began offering free on-demand content in December 2020. It looks like the company is going to continue growing its library. In February, Circle Network was added to the platform. Other recent additions include Pac-12 Insider, Conde Nast’s Vogue, GQ, Bon Appetit, Vanity Fair, and Glamour, Divorce Court, So Yummy, and five Stingray music channels.

You can stream Redbox Free Live TV on Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices; Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, and Chromecast.