Redbox

Redbox Adds 3 New Free Channels

Aubrey Meister

Redbox is aggressively adding channels to its free, ad-supported streaming service. The company has signed a deal with Fremantle to bring three more channels to its lineup. On December 1, BUZZR, The Price is Right: The Barker Era, and the Baywatch channel will become available to stream.

BUZZR takes audiences back in time to enjoy a 24/7 stream of more than 40,000 game show episodes, including Match Game, Whew!, Family Feud, To Tell the Truth, Password, Press Your Luck, Blockbusters, and Card Sharks.

The Price Is Right: The Barker Era celebrates Bob Barket’s 35-year run as the host of the longest-running game show. The channel features The Price is Right episodes that first aired in the 1980s and haven’t been shown since.

Baywatch features a 24/7 stream of episodes from the first five seasons of the show, as well as Baywatch: Hawaii. Every quarter, new seasons will become available.

“Our partnership with Fremantle will add tremendous value to our free streaming service,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “These iconic television shows anchor our latest FAST channels, and our customers will soon enjoy even more entertainment from Redbox. We couldn’t be more excited to add them to the platform.”

“At Fremantle we’re on a journey to continue growing our audiences and deliver our great shows via partners who offer the latest content delivery methods,” said Mark Deetjen, Executive Vice President of Global Channels, Fremantle. “Redbox has been an innovator since its inception and its growth in the FAST space reflects our shared goal of making content available to audiences wherever they choose to consume it.”

redbox.com

Redbox

Redbox is a free ad-supported video streaming service with dozens of live streaming channels and on demand movies. Users can also rent or buy movies through the platform.

Starting in 2002, Redbox began offering DVDs through its iconic kiosks. The company launched Redbox On Demand in 2018 to deliver a broader selection of movies and TV shows via video-on-demand.

Streaming rentals typically run $1.99-$5.99, though you can sometimes rent theatrical releases early for $19.99. Purchases are often $9.99-$19.99. Users can sometimes get a discount by purchasing movie bundles. Older films are usually less expensive than new releases.

$0 / month
redbox.com

Going forward, Redbox is focused on bringing streaming and disc rentals together and using its streaming service to offer more value to consumers. More than 120 free ad-supported channels are now available to stream on Redbox’s streaming service. In recent months, there have been several new additions to the streaming service. While Redbox is known for its many movie rental kiosks across the country, the company is bulking up its channels to compete with other FAST services like Pluto TV, Tubi, and Xumo.

Last month, Redbox announced that 20 new channels will be launching soon. Lionsgate and Redbox have reached a film and TV series licensing agreement, expanding the on-demand selection.

