Redbox Adds 3 New Free Channels

Redbox is aggressively adding channels to its free, ad-supported streaming service. The company has signed a deal with Fremantle to bring three more channels to its lineup. On December 1, BUZZR, The Price is Right: The Barker Era, and the Baywatch channel will become available to stream.

BUZZR takes audiences back in time to enjoy a 24/7 stream of more than 40,000 game show episodes, including Match Game, Whew!, Family Feud, To Tell the Truth, Password, Press Your Luck, Blockbusters, and Card Sharks.

The Price Is Right: The Barker Era celebrates Bob Barket’s 35-year run as the host of the longest-running game show. The channel features The Price is Right episodes that first aired in the 1980s and haven’t been shown since.

Baywatch features a 24/7 stream of episodes from the first five seasons of the show, as well as Baywatch: Hawaii. Every quarter, new seasons will become available.

“Our partnership with Fremantle will add tremendous value to our free streaming service,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “These iconic television shows anchor our latest FAST channels, and our customers will soon enjoy even more entertainment from Redbox. We couldn’t be more excited to add them to the platform.”

“At Fremantle we’re on a journey to continue growing our audiences and deliver our great shows via partners who offer the latest content delivery methods,” said Mark Deetjen, Executive Vice President of Global Channels, Fremantle. “Redbox has been an innovator since its inception and its growth in the FAST space reflects our shared goal of making content available to audiences wherever they choose to consume it.”

Going forward, Redbox is focused on bringing streaming and disc rentals together and using its streaming service to offer more value to consumers. More than 120 free ad-supported channels are now available to stream on Redbox’s streaming service. In recent months, there have been several new additions to the streaming service. While Redbox is known for its many movie rental kiosks across the country, the company is bulking up its channels to compete with other FAST services like Pluto TV, Tubi, and Xumo.

Last month, Redbox announced that 20 new channels will be launching soon. Lionsgate and Redbox have reached a film and TV series licensing agreement, expanding the on-demand selection.