Redbox Inks Deal with WarnerMedia to Expand Library

More content is on its way to Redbox’s streaming service. The media company has signed an Ad-supported Video on Demand (AVOD) deal with WarnerMedia to expand its library. Now, Redbox users can enjoy WarnerMedia films and Sony Pictures Television titles. New WarnerMedia AVOD movies will be added to Redbox’s selection each month. “The Astronaut’s Wife,” “Collateral Damage,” and “The Long Kiss Goodnight” are among WarnerMedia’s first titles to be added to Redbox.

The following WarnerMedia titles will also be added to Redbox:

Sony Pictures Television titles coming to Redbox include:

“WarnerMedia and Sony Pictures both have amazing film catalogs which our audience will enjoy for hours on end, and they will be completely free,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “We look forward to growing the number of films offered through our AVOD streaming service from both studios in the coming months.”

Though Redbox has long been known for its movie rental kiosks across the country, the company is making its way into the streaming space. Redbox is focusing on expanding its streaming service while still offering DVD rentals. Smith has revealed that the company has many “late adopters” when it comes to technology, making DVD rentals relevant to its users. However, times are changing, and Redbox must continue to explore its streaming options to stay in the race.

Last month, in a similar agreement, Lionsgate and Redbox made a deal to bring a wider selection of films to the streaming service.

Redbox is also continuing to add channels to its Free Ad Supported Live TV (FAST) service. Three additional channels will be added to the lineup on December 1.