Redbox Launches Free TV App on Samsung Smart TVs

Redbox Free Live TV and Free On Demand are now available on all 2016-2021 Samsung TV models.

“Customers turn to Redbox for great entertainment, and we’re laser-focused on delivering the widest choice in entertainment on the platforms and devices they watch,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “Samsung has been a tremendous partner of Redbox since we launched our digital services, and we’re thrilled we can bring our growing catalog of free content to Samsung Smart TV owners.”

The streamer brings 100 linear channels of live TV available featuring movies, television shows, news, sports, and lifestyle content geared toward Redbox’s 40 million viewers.

Some of the channels on Redbox Free Live TV include Crackle, Popcornflix, Tastemade, Unsolved Mysteries, Cheddar News, Divorce Court, Pac-12 Network and many others.

The linear channels are also available on the Web at Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Samsung, and Chromecast.

Redbox has likewise deepened its catalog of content on its Free On Demand ad-supported service, including content from Shout! Factory, Legendary Television, Magnolia Pictures, and Relativity Media.

As announced in May, Redbox has entered into an agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose company. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.