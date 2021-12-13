Redbox Adding 5 New FAST Channels on LG Channels

Redbox and LG Electronics have reached an agreement to bring five new free, ad-supported channels to LG Channels. LG Channels is the company’s free streaming service, which is available on 2016-2021 models of LG Smart TVs. If you have an LG Smart TV, you will soon be able to enjoy five of Redbox’s free, ad-supported channels.

The first new addition, Redbox Free Movies has already launched via LG Channels, so you can begin streaming now. The channel features a 24/7 stream of popular movies from “City of Angels” starring Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan to “The Postman”, which stars Kevin Costner.

The other Redbox channels arriving on LG Channels include:

At this time, the companies have not confirmed a launch date for Redbox War and Westerns, Redbox Holiday, Redbox Rewind, and Redbox Romance on LG Channels. You will be able to access these channels through the LG Channels app on your smart TV’s home screen.

“Redbox is known for being a destination for movies, and these FAST channels will bring a wide range of great movies and TV for viewers via LG Channels,” said Chris Yates, General Manager of Redbox on Demand. “From westerns to holiday favorites to nostalgia, LG’s customers will soon have even more ways to interact with the Redbox brand alongside our streaming app.”

While Redbox has long been known for its DVD rental kiosks, the company entered the streaming space in February 2020. Redbox still offers content to both its streaming audience and its physical customers. The company is attempting to bridge the gap between physical DVD rentals and other streaming services by encouraging customers to move toward streaming.