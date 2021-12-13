Redbox Adding 5 New FAST Channels on LG Channels
Redbox and LG Electronics have reached an agreement to bring five new free, ad-supported channels to LG Channels. LG Channels is the company’s free streaming service, which is available on 2016-2021 models of LG Smart TVs. If you have an LG Smart TV, you will soon be able to enjoy five of Redbox’s free, ad-supported channels.
The first new addition, Redbox Free Movies has already launched via LG Channels, so you can begin streaming now. The channel features a 24/7 stream of popular movies from “City of Angels” starring Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan to “The Postman”, which stars Kevin Costner.
The other Redbox channels arriving on LG Channels include:
- Redbox War and Westerns: Fans of action-packed shows and movies will find exactly what they’re looking for on Redbox’s War and Westerns channel. Some of the titles streaming in December include “The Duel,” “In the Line of Fire,” and “The Homesman.”
- Redbox Holiday: Get into the holiday spirit anytime with Redbox Holiday’s feel-good holiday rom-coms. You can enjoy movies like “A Very Country Christmas” and “Borrowed Hearts.”
- Redbox Rewind: Take a trip back in time with Redbox Rewind. You will find throwback movies from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. December’s titles include “Forever Young,” “JFK,” and “The Muppets Take Manhattan.”
- Redbox Romance: If you’re looking for something lighthearted to watch, the Redbox Romance channel is perfect for you. In January, you can watch “The Seat Filler,” “Reality of Love,” and “Broken English.”
At this time, the companies have not confirmed a launch date for Redbox War and Westerns, Redbox Holiday, Redbox Rewind, and Redbox Romance on LG Channels. You will be able to access these channels through the LG Channels app on your smart TV’s home screen.
“Redbox is known for being a destination for movies, and these FAST channels will bring a wide range of great movies and TV for viewers via LG Channels,” said Chris Yates, General Manager of Redbox on Demand. “From westerns to holiday favorites to nostalgia, LG’s customers will soon have even more ways to interact with the Redbox brand alongside our streaming app.”
While Redbox has long been known for its DVD rental kiosks, the company entered the streaming space in February 2020. Redbox still offers content to both its streaming audience and its physical customers. The company is attempting to bridge the gap between physical DVD rentals and other streaming services by encouraging customers to move toward streaming.
Redbox
Redbox is a free ad-supported video streaming service with dozens of live streaming channels and on demand movies. Users can also rent or buy movies through the platform.
Starting in 2002, Redbox began offering DVDs through its iconic kiosks. The company launched Redbox On Demand in 2018 to deliver a broader selection of movies and TV shows via video-on-demand.
Streaming rentals typically run $1.99-$5.99, though you can sometimes rent theatrical releases early for $19.99. Purchases are often $9.99-$19.99. Users can sometimes get a discount by purchasing movie bundles. Older films are usually less expensive than new releases.