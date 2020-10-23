Redbox’s Free Streaming Service Expands to 75 Channels, Now Available on Xbox

Redbox continues its expansion into the streaming market. Redbox’s ad-supported Free Live TV now supports 75 channels, up from 60 channels in August, including Vevo for music videos.

Some of the new channels include:

Sam Goldwyn Channel: Offering a massive selection of free movies spanning all your favorite genres.

Johnny Carson: Hand-picked episodes from The Tonight Show.

Glamour: The ultimate authority for the next generation of changemakers.

Bob Ross: Watch and paint along with every episode of The Joy of Painting!

Pocket.watch: The entertainment headquarters for kids.

Dust Channel: The world’s number one source for thought-provoking science fiction movies, TV series and experiences.

Glory Kickboxing: The world’s premier stand-up combat organization. GLORY athletes compete across seven weight divisions and are the undisputed best strikers on the planet per weight class.

The company also now supports Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles.

“Our Free Live TV service continues to grow at a rapid pace and we’re committed to creating a product that our customers love and we know that includes adding awesome channels such as Vevo that we know our audiences will enjoy,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “Free Live TV is the home for our customers to find and watch great content from their favorite channels, all free.”

Redbox’s Free Live TV streaming service launched in February. The service offers live entertainment free of charge and doesn’t require a subscription, so there is no login or sign up needed. Free Live TV competes with other free ad-supported streaming services such as STIRR, Pluto TV, Tubi and Xumo.

The service also launched with three Redbox-branded sections: Redbox Rush, which hosts action and adventure programming; Redbox Comedy; as well as Redbox Spotlight, which has featured and recommended titles.

Redbox Free Live TV is available on the web at redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs and Google’s Chromecast.