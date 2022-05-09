Replay Announces Rewarded TV, Ad-Free, No-Subscription Blockchain Streamer

Replay, the blockchain video tracking and payments platform, has announced the newest addition to its lineup of services: Rewarded TV. The company has described its new endeavor as an “ad-free, no subscription blockchain OTT streaming service.”

Rewarded TV has officially launched an alpha testing phase that allows viewers to earn cryptocurrency just for watching, sharing, and engaging with content on the service, which does not feature ads or require a subscription.

According to Replay, the service is the first streaming platform to adopt the company’s tracking protocol. Because the service is built on the blockchain, it allows the service to more specifically track the usage habits of viewers, making it a valuable insight for future marketing. The software also aims to demonstrate to studios and creators how blockchain video consumption tracking can open up new revenue opportunities.

This premise is at the heart of Replay’s business. The company is a video tracking and payments platform whose mission is to improve “the current state of video content distribution and equally create new opportunities for content creators and distributors.”

“We’re so excited to take this first step in unlocking new opportunities for video revenue in web3,” said Replay CEO Krish Arvapally. “With real-time crypto payouts enabled by Replay and p2p video hosting on the Theta Network, Rewarded TV will be the first streaming service built on the blockchain from end-to-end.”

The company offers its clients the chance to properly track their earnings and earn instant payment for their content’s performance. The site even allows avenues for investment in other creators and NFTs.

As Rewarded TV is now live, viewers can sign-up for free and begin streaming video-on-demand and live TV content. As the platform expands, there will also be premium movies and TV shows created by studios and content owners including the World Poker Tour, VideoElephant, Monarch Films, Shoreline Entertainment, and FilmHub.

According to Replay, once the streaming service graduates from its alpha launch, viewers will be able to: