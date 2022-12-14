Report: 25% of Households Plan to Buy New TV, Media Playing Device This Season

If you’re wondering what gifts you might be receiving for the holidays this year, there’s a good chance it’ll be something you can use to play media. That’s according to a new report from Aluma Insights, which surveyed over 2,000 broadband-connected households to find out what media devices they were planning to buy as gifts.

The survey found that 25% of internet-connected households planned to buy a new TV or ancillary video device during the holiday season. Televisions topped the list of planned gifts for most of those households, with 48% of respondents saying that they were “somewhat likely” or “definitely likely” to buy one.

Gaming consoles were next on the list, with 37% of survey participants saying they were at least “somewhat likely” to buy one. Close behind gaming consoles were streaming devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku devices, or Chromecast from Google, which 34% of households indicated they were thinking about buying or definitely planned to buy.

Aluma’s survey results also included a breakdown of which demographics were most likely to purchase a TV or other media devices this season. It found that Millennials and Gen Zers outpaced the average, with 43% and 38% respectively set to buy such gadgets. Urban dwellers reported being set to buy at a rate of 38%, compared to just 18% of suburban and rural residents. Cutting-edge tech adopters were ahead of every other group, as 66% identified themselves as set to buy a media device.

“It’s not at all surprising younger adults are more likely than their older counterparts to buy new video devices for their homes,” Aluma principal analyst Michael Greeson said. “But other factors are more interesting, such as the dominance of Innovators and urban dwellers that carried through each of the devices we tested.”

It’s a good sign for manufacturers that younger generations are so eager to adopt their devices. As the media market transitions away from traditional pay TV and cord-cutting accelerates, equipment makers have to stay ahead of the curve in creating devices that can perform the various media functions younger buyers want.

So if there’s a parcel you can’t identify under the tree this season, there’s an awfully good chance it will be that new TV, Playstation, or streaming box you’ve been hankering for.