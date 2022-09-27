Report: 74% of Homes Now Have Smart TVs, Setting Up Battle for New Customers

Do not adjust your set, the smart TV takeover is continuing. Smart TVs are an increasingly used means of delivering content into homes, and according to research done by Hub Entertainment Research, the spread of smart TVs could be setting up a major battle behind-the-scenes between smart tv providers.

Smart TV growth as a proportion of all home entertainment is slowing down, but only because so many customers have already adopted smart TVs as their main source of viewing. Smart TV use as a proportion of all TV sets in use is continuing to grow, and nearly three-quarters of households say they have at least one smart TV.

As Hub’s data shows, smart TVs now make up over half of all TVs currently in use. But people aren’t just buying smart TVs because they’re trendy, they’re putting the functionality of a connected TV to use. The proportion of consumers who connect their TV to the internet to stream content instead of using a connected device like a streaming dongle is also growing.

The top two smart TV providers, Samsung and Roku have large market shares, so competitors like Fire TV will have to find new ways to attract customers. Remaining original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) may have to choose whether they will keep their smaller-share, homegrown platforms or try to get in with a bigger company like Roku.

“The competition between smart TV/connected TV (CTV) platforms will be fought over the “4 D’s of CTV”: Discovery, Decision, Delivery, and Data. Who will best address the needs of the consumer, the content provider, and marketers? It will be a real battle royale,” said David C. Tice, Hub Senior Consultant.

Hub is not the only research firm touting the proliferation of smart TVs. The Streamable recently reported on data from FlatpanelsHD which states that over 90% of new TVs shipped are equipped with an operating system or platform which allows for downloading apps and connecting services without the need for a streaming dongle or other such connected device.

The proliferation of smart TVs is clearly correlated to the popularity of streaming apps. The ability to access apps like Netflix and Prime Video from a TV home screen has been beneficial to both streamers and TV manufacturers.