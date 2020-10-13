“Coming 2 America” Skipping Theaters and Heading to Amazon Prime Video December 18th

Amazon Studios may have another heavy-hitter on its hands. According to Variety, the company is currently in the middle of purchasing the Eddie Murphy-helmed, “Coming 2 America” sequel from distributor Paramount Pictures. The deal is reportedly going for $125 million for the highly-anticipated film, which would see the film released on Prime Video on December 18th.

Variety’s sources revealed that the final details are being combed out, as “two complex consumer marketing tie-ins with McDonalds and whiskey brand Crown Royal” are also being negotiated as they are expected to transfer to Amazon Studios with the acquisition.

The “Coming 2 America” sequel is the latest in a string of buzzworthy acquisitions by Amazon Studios. The company recently snagged the “Borat” sequel, as well as Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan, and Regina King’s “One Night in Miami.” The latter is expected to be an Oscar contender.

With movie theaters closing left, right and center, Paramount has been looking for varying options for “Coming 2 America.” The studio recently sold Aaron Sorkin’s “Trial of the Chicago 7” and the action comedy “Lovebirds,” to Netflix and they were also the ones who “Without Remorse” to Amazon.

The original “Coming to America” was directed by John Landis in 1988, and has since become a cult classic. “In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America,” Variety reports.

Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones are all reprising their roles and will be joined by Tracy Morgan and Jay Pharaoh, among others.