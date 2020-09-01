Report: Apple Currently Developing New Apple TV Box With Upgraded Remote Control

As Apple prepares to thrill users with new devices this fall, they are also adding an upgraded Apple TV box to the mix. While the device is not set to launch till next year, Bloomberg reports that the tech giant is currently developing a new Apple TV box that has a faster processor, better for gamers, as well as upgraded remote control.

Sources tell Bloomberg that the new remote will have a feature similar to Find My iPhone, which allows users to locate the remote faster should it be misplaced. In addition, Apple is also developing AirTags, a separate product created for the purpose of finding physical items.

During their Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) in June, the company announced a brand new update to Apple TV devices called tvOS 14. The most noticeable enhancement was platform-wide support for P.I.P. meaning that you can watch on-demand or live video while using another app. This means whether you’re using a fitness app or playing a game, you can still watch live news or sports.

The company has also added support for audio sharing that lets you connect two sets of AirPods to your Apple TV, as well as for the first time, the ability to watch YouTube in 4K.

Recently, news also broke that Apple aims to let users bundle its digital services. Sources say the “Apple One” bundle could come in October, dovetailing with the next iPhone, reports Bloomberg. The basic package is Apple TV+ and Apple Music. (More expensive tiers add on services, such as Apple Arcade gaming and Apple News+, as well as extra iCloud storage.)

The company is also reportedly planning to add augmented reality content to Apple TV. It plays out this way: Parts of a TV show, or certain characters, would be shown on a viewer’s phone or tablet, then integrated into the surrounding environment, reported Bloomberg.

The AR feature is expected to launch in 2021 as well.