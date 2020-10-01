Report: Apple TV App Slowly Rolling Out to Xbox Consoles

It looks like the Apple TV app will be available on a new device very soon. According to Windows Central, the app has slowly begun rolling out to a limited pool of testers on Xbox consoles. The new addition was first noticed by Twitter user, @Tzunami_Sapp and other users have since verified with Windows Central.

OhSnap! #AppleTV is coming to #Xbox!!! Now I’m not as upset about them removing the second HDMI port cuz that’s all I used it for. But now we get 4k! #XboxInsiders

😩🙌🏾🍏📺+❎😎#KeepItWavy 🌊🏄🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hx32MhUwWp — Tzunami 🌊 Sapp ❎🕙 #AmbassadorBots (@Tzunami_Sapp) September 24, 2020

While it seems as though Apple TV on Xbox will work similarly to other TV apps on devices such LG or Samsung TVs, it’s designed to be paired with an Xbox controller instead of a remote. Apple TV for Xbox is predicted to include access to Apple TV services, including Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels.

The app has rolled out to a few users as of now, so availability is still limited. Launch date for the app is unclear, however, it’s possible Apple TV for Xbox could launch along with could launch to coincide with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release date on Nov. 10.

Just this week, Roku announced that AirPlay and HomeKit would be coming to their streaming devices later this year.

Last month, Vizio announced that they have added Apple’s TV App to SmartCast TVs from 2016 and newer. With the new addition, SmartCast users now have access to Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, as well as access to Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities on SmartCast TVs.