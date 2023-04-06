Report: Consumer Spending on Streaming Drops 25% Since 2021, But Users Are Upgrading Internet for Better Video

Parks Associates has done a fantastic job quantifying just how mature the streaming industry has become. The market research company has issued a new report that indicates once again that the streaming market in the United States has penetrated about as far into the consumer base as it possibly can.

Parks’ data shows that 87% of internet-connected households in the U.S. have at least one streaming service. This is a nominal increase over the 85% of respondents who subscribed to at least one streamer in 2022, showing that there’s simply not that many domestic consumers who want to break into the streaming world, but haven’t done so already.

In fact, customers who are already in the streaming marketplace are spending less and less on their services. Park’s numbers indicate that monthly spending on over-the-top (OTT) streaming services was at an average of $69 per household in the third quarter of 2022. That’s a decrease of 25% from 2021, when monthly spending on such services hit an average of $90.

Luckily for companies that provide both a streaming service and broadband internet, it appears that users are often using the savings to invest in faster internet speeds. Of households that have recently upgraded their broadband service, 60% report doing so because they want to improve their streaming video quality.

The report also puts a number to an audience segment that has been thus far difficult to quantify: cyclers. These are users that sign up for a service to watch a single title, then cancel before their next billing cycle. This behavior has become more common as the streaming market has matured, and Parks analysts don’t see it going away any time soon.

“Consumers are trying new services – they’re hopping in and out based on the season for sports, fresh content offerings, and the deals and bundles offered,” Parks Associates president Elizabeth Parks said. “Currently we see 32 million US internet households hopping around with various services, and retention and churn will continue to challenge the industry.”

This number confirms data from other research firms that shows up to 40% of younger viewers engage in cycling at least some of the time. It leaves streamers stuck wondering how they’ll keep users engaged when there’s so much content in the streaming ecosystem. There is some data available to indicate that interactive video, which creates a more lean-in experience, is a way to keep users from churning away from a streamer once their chosen title is finished.

Cycling is a way for users to keep their costs in check while still getting to see all the content that matters most to them. That’s driving monthly spending down among streaming users, creating yet another problem streamers have to solve as they attempt to work through the calculus necessary to becoming profitable.