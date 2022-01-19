Report: Consumers Excited for 2022 Winter Olympics, 52% Would Pay Extra for Every Event to Stream On-Demand

Amdocs recently released its 2022 Winter Olympics Viewing Insights Report in which 1,000 consumers across the U.S. took a survey to answer how they prefer to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics this February. Half of the respondents (49%) are planning to watch the events and 48% are just as excited as they were with the Summer Games.

Streaming may not get the bulk of viewership, however, since 68% voted that they plan to watch the Games on live TV, while another 29% will be headed to streaming services to watch their favorite events. Most cable/streaming providers don’t include access to all events, which bothered 21% of consumers. Another 17% feel their network connection isn’t strong enough to stream for that long.

That being said, 52% of survey respondents revealed that they would pay more just to have every Olympics event on-demand. Since there are 100+ events planned for the Winter Olympics, from Alpine Skiing to Bobsled, Curling, Figure Skating, Snowboarding, Ice Hockey, Luge, Snowboarding, and more, consumers don’t want to switch back and forth between channels to find all the events.

There won’t be as many stations as last year, thankfully, so fewer people will be confused by the complicated schedule. Plus, Peacock subscribers can watch the events on there, which will hopefully be better than the Summer Games. If you want to stream in 4K, fuboTV and YouTube TV will have dedicated 4K channels.

Bringing in the idea of a more expansive viewing experience, whether that be virtual reality or augmented reality, intrigued 23% of consumers. Another 23% would spend more money for in-game challenges that included redeemable rewards. Other options highlighted the possibility of a 360-degree live video of the game / user-controlled (22%), real-time player insights (25%), improved cross-device capabilities (16%), more behind the scenes interviews and exclusive footage (18%), as well as access to all events through bundling options (30%).

How to Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics

You can stream the 2022 Winter Olympics with a live TV streaming service. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, and The Olympic Channel. You can see live schedules for all events.