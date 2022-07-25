Report: FanDuel to Launch Sports Betting Network Featuring Kay Adams, Bill Simmons, Pat McAfee

It wasn’t that long ago that gambling was the third rail of American sports. It was reserved for back alley bookies, the occasional trip to Las Vegas, and folks who spent too much time at the race track. However, in recent years, that has changed as more states have legalized sports betting and daily fantasy games have become part of the sports watching experience for many fans.

On Monday, it was reported that the United State’s largest online sportsbook plans to rebrand its popular horse racing network into a wider sports gambling channel. According to Legal Sports Report (LSR), FanDuel will be rechristening TVG as FanDuel TV beginning in September. The sportsbook purchased the channel in 2009 and it has become the largest horse racing broadcaster in the country, reaching more than 60 million homes in more than 30 states.

This fall, the main FanDuel TV channel will focus more on general sports betting in the morning with a focus on the company’s media talent while TVG2 will become the FanDuel Racing channel. The network’s over-the-top (OTT) app will be rebranded, you guessed it, FanDuel+.

FanDuel TV’s morning lineup will kick off at 5 a.m. ET with NBA show “More Ways to Win.” Then from 6-7 a.m., Bill Simmons and The Ringer will host an hour of programming, followed by former “Good Morning Football” host Kay Adams who will anchor a highlight show from 7-8 a.m., and then former NFL punter turned WWE commentator Pat McAfee will host from 8-9 a.m.

Then from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, the channel will follow live racing from around the country and feature sports updates from in-studio talent.

In addition to the main programming from 5 a.m to 9 p.m., overnight, the channel will focus on fringe sports that it has betting rights for, including Korean football, pickleball, and Chinese basketball. LSR’s sources cautioned that many deals for both talent and betting rights have not yet been finalized, and no official announcements were imminent.

FanDuel isn’t the first online sportsbook to incorporate gambling into linear content. Sling TV has partnered with DraftKings on a series of exclusive channels centering on specific sports while also incorporating betting into live game coverage.