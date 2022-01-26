Report: Locast Reaches $700,000 Settlement With ‘Big Four’ Networks

Locast has reportedly reached a settlement with the “Big Four” network broadcasters, CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC. According to the private agreement, which was obtained by Bloomberg Law, the company owes the network just $700,000 to settle their copyright battle.

According to the agreement, Locast will pay roughly $700,000 in cash and liquidation of computer servers. The cash settlement amount was determined by Locast’s total revenue ($794,159) at the end of 2021. In October, the live TV streaming service initially was ordered to pay $32 million in copyright damages to the broadcast networks involved.

The settlement reads, “Broadcasters… forever and irrevocably release and discharge the additional enjoined parties from… liabilities of every kind and nature, related to the claims, counterclaims, or subject matter of the Locast action.”

Locast launched in 2018 and claimed to operate as a non-profit. Through the streaming service and website, users could tune in to watch the local affiliates of CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC. Because Locast stated they were a non-profit, they believed they were exempt from retransmission laws.

However, the federal judge said that Locast was not using donations as a “gift to a charitable cause.” Instead, users were prompted to donate money to avoid ads, and the donations were used to expand the service to new markets.

So, in July 2019, Locast’s legal battle with CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC began. The “Big Four” argued that the streaming service could not stream their local affiliates without a retransmission license. This would not be an issue if Locast was operating as a non-profit, the networks noted.

The live TV streaming service temporarily halted operations in early September amid the copyright suit. It was permanently shut down just two weeks later.

According to reports, Locast’s battle with the “Big Four” networks has finally come to an end. If you’re looking for a way to stream local channels, we’ve compiled a list of Locast alternatives.