NBC Regional Sports Networks Planning DTC Streaming Service

Regional Sports Networks have been one of the biggest headaches for cord-cutters. Due to the high cost of sports rights, it’s hard to find many of these networks on streaming services outside DIRECTV STREAM. Now NBCUniversal says they plan to take their Regional Sports Networks direct-to-consumer later this year. The news was part of their announcement of their new Chairman of NBC Local, Valerie Dobson Staab.

Little bit of news: NBC’s regional sports networks, which have regional rights to teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia Phillies, plan to launch a direct-to-consumer offering this year. — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) January 31, 2022

It was first spotted by Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter.

The potential DTC move comes as rival Bally Sports is set to launch its DTC service in the coming months. Bally has the streaming rights to 12 NHL teams, 16 NBA teams and a handful of MLB franchises. One major hangup is the price, which is estimated to be $225 per year.

Unlike Bally Sports RSNs, NBC Sports RSNs have wide distribution across streaming services including Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. But, after getting dropped by Sling TV last year — the entry price is now a $64.99 bundle.

Regional sports networks are also problematic because fans of one sport may only subscribe for a few months, leaving the services starved for revenue in the offseason. One way around that is to only offer an annual fee. Another possibility is if NBCUniversal is able to subsidize those DTC subscriptions with its other offerings.

No timetable has been given for the NBC Sports Networks DTC rollout.