Report: Nearly Half of All New Shows This Fall Are Streaming; Netflix Leads The Way

David Satin

The erosion of viewership from pay TV sources has been well publicized, and the rate of decline is continuing to increase. The takeover of streaming from linear still seems a foregone conclusion, even if it takes a little longer than industry experts first predicted.

New numbers from research firm Diesel Labs back up the assertion that streaming is continuing to take over markets once dominated by linear TV. According to Diesel, 48.9% of all fall shows are from streaming platforms, while broadcast networks account for 33.9% of the season’s slate, followed by cable (14.1%) and premium (3.6%).

That means that more new shows are coming from streaming sources than ever before. Of the various streaming and linear TV services available in the U.S., Netflix is leading all providers, owning over one-quarter of all new TV and movie releases from Sept. 12 to Nov. 13.

Of the 49 shows coming out this fall on Netflix, 85% are brand new. Netflix peaked its content spend at $17 billion in 2022, and now audiences are seeing what that amount of money can bring, an onslaught of content. Netflix also owns two of the top three most anticipated new shows of the season.

By contrast, the linear provider with the highest percentage of new releases was The CW, with a mere 3.9% of the market.

Netflix is not the only streamer benefitting this fall, however. All of the top 10 most anticipated new shows this fall are either streaming exclusives, or air simultaneously on streaming and on linear broadcasts. This fact demonstrates just how much buzz streaming platforms are capable of generating, despite their lack of ads compared to broadcast TV.

All of this data underscores the fact that linear TV is in serious trouble. Streaming is clearly the future of television, but it remains to be seen how that future will shape itself. Live sports and news are the only things keeping pay-TV packages afloat, and once streamers figure out how to offer those items in an efficient and cost-effective way, it’s over for cable and satellite providers.

