Report: ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Peter Pan’, and ‘Cruella’ Might Skip Theatrical Bows and Premiere on Disney Plus Instead

With theaters still shuttered across the nation and coronavirus cases rising again in the U.S., Disney is reportedly looking at a new strategy for several of its big films. According to Deadline, the company is considering premiering Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy and Cruella on Disney+ instead of movie theaters previously expected.

Whether the films will be included as part of the regular Disney+ subscription like Hamilton and Soul or they’ll be available as part of Disney Plus Premier Access like Mulan is not clear at this point.

“The studio is looking at every option, and everything is under consideration and contingency planning, as Disney makes plans to lean in heavily on its direct-to-consumer initiative and towards continuing to build the juggernaut Disney+,” Deadline reports.

The news comes days after WarnerMedia announced that their highly-anticipated blockbuster, Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on HBO Max as well as movie theaters on Christmas Day. The film will be available at no additional cost to HBO Max subscribers and will remain available in the U.S. for one month.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that the premiere of “Hamilton” the film would be coming to the masses 15 months earlier than expected. The film was originally slated to hit theaters in October 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s theatrical stint was completely axed as Disney announced it would debut on the streaming service instead.

In August, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced during the company’s Q3 earnings call that Mulan would also be coming the streamer earlier than expected. However, he revealed the film wouldn’t be included as part of the regular Disney+ subscription, but would launch as part of Disney+ Premier Access, costing $29.99. It was later revealed, however, that once you purchase the film, it gets added to your library and you can rewatch as much as you want.

Continuing the trend, Disney announced that Pixar’s Soul will be released on Disney+ on Christmas Day. Unlike Mulan, the film will be included in your Disney+ subscription and won’t require an additional fee.