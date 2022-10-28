Report: Prime Video Leads Streamers with Most Horror Content Just in Time for Halloween

Across the United States, people are feverishly preparing for the Halloween weekend. Costumes are being finalized, decorations put up, and hulking bags of candy are being thrown into shopping carts to be distributed to neighborhood trick-or-treaters (if they aren’t eaten before the kids ring the doorbell).

One detail that can’t be missed to ensure the perfect party this weekend is a well-curated playlist of horror movies to have on in the background. Though your mind may jump to other services when it comes to the biggest library of horror content, like horror-focused streamer Shudder, research from Ampere Analysis suggests that Prime Video remains the clear winner in terms of the depth of terrifying content.

According to Ampere’s data, Prime Video accounts for nearly 30% of horror films currently available to U.S. streaming customers, boasting over 1,200 hours of content. For comparison, Shudder only hosts 655 hours of content, or 16% of the total horror hours available domestically. Prime Video also topped the list for horror and TV hours available in 2021.

The Amazon streamer is still the leader in horror, despite slashing the niche’s content hours by 75% from what was available on Halloween of 2020 as it attempts to focus on higher-quality content, as opposed to casting an ocean-sized net. Prime Video’s spot atop the leaderboard is even more impressive when considering the efforts of other streamers to spotlight their horror content, such as the “[Netflix and Chills]” promotion or “61 Days of Halloween” event at Shudder.

Focusing on the best and hardest-hitting horror films isn’t a bad strategy by Amazon, but it does carry a downside. One of the most entertaining aspects of horror films is the “so-bad-it’s-good” phenomenon. The genre has always been ripe for mockery, with groups of friends sitting around laughing at how bad the special effects are of a B-movie, how schlocky the dialogue is, or how the plot relies on massive logical holes to make it to the end.

Check below for a list of the best horror films currently available on Amazon.