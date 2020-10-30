Report: Sony in Final Stages of Acquiring Crunchyroll From WarnerMedia For $957 Million

According to a new report, Sony is finalizing its acquisition of Crunchyroll from WarnerMedia. News that the media giant was in talks to sell the Japanese anime-centric streaming service to Sony first broke back in August. At the time, The Information reported that WarnerMedia had placed a $1.5 billion price tag on the streamer.

Now, according to Nikkei Asia, Sony is closing in on the deal. It seems some strong negotiating took place as the company is reported to be shelling out $957 million (100 billion yen) for the service, not $1.5 billion as previously stated.

If the acquisition goes through, Sony would add Crunchyroll’s 70 million free members and three million paying subscribers in more than 200 countries and regions, Nikkei Asia reports. Sony also stands to gain from Crunchyroll’s vast library of over 1,000 anime titles.

As the anime world grows more and more popular, Crunchyroll has become a bigger platform. In July, the streamer reported they hit three million paid subscribers globally, with over 70 million registered users garnered.

The service also announced eight new shows in February. They span the adventure-fantasy-historical fiction genres. These shows are produced with noted publishers, including Kodansha, and animation studios, such as MAPPA.

Crunchyroll was also leveraged as WarnerMedia was promoting HBO Max. Two weeks ahead of the May 27 launch, WarnerMedia announced HBO Max partnered with Crunchyroll to bring 17 titles to the platform at launch.

Subscribers were given access to titles such as “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood,” “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World” (director’s cut) and “Keep Your Hands off Eizouken,” alongside the Crunchyroll original series “In/Spectre.

Crunchyroll is currently available free with ads, ad-free subscriptions run $6.95/month or bundled with VRV for $9.99. VRV bundle includes Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Nick, Shudder, Boomerang and Curiosity Stream.