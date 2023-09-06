Report: Streaming’s Share of Household TV Viewership Rises to Over 53%; Many Cable Subscribers ‘Quiet Quitting’

A return to the glory years is what cable executives are currently pining for, but in 10 years’ time there might not be any cable executives at all. That’s the conclusion pointed to by a new study from VIZIO and Inscape, an ACR and technology provider owned by VIZIO that captures automatic content recognition information for VIZIO smart TVs.

The study shows that streaming is continuing to increase its hold on TV viewership across the United States. In the second quarter of 2023, streaming accounted for 53.8% of total viewing time in U.S. households, while cable and satellite have fallen to 37.1%. TV viewing via over-the-air antenna has also fallen in the past year, though at a substantially slower rate than cable.

The numbers from Inscape reinforce data from Nielsen that showed streaming hit a record high of total TV viewing in July. It’s fair to note that Nielsen casts a wider net to sample TV audiences, whereas Inscape’s data was drawn from VIZIO smart TV customers. Nevertheless, the implication is clear: linear TV is losing steam fast, and streaming is picking up the slack.

Inscape’s data also shows that while pay TV is seeing a steady decline in customers, there’s a large portion of users who are “quiet quitting” instead of cutting the cord outright. In the second quarter of 2023, nine percent of cable households cut their viewing time of cable/satellite by 75% or more. These viewers did not outright cancel their subscriptions, but their declining cable viewership helped ensure pay-TV sources could not rise above the 37.1% share of viewing time in the quarter.

Sports and news were still big-time drivers of engagement for linear TV, however. Audiences watched live sports via traditional TV 76.9% of the time in Q2 2023 according to Inscape, while news viewers chose linear TV 85.3% of the time as opposed to watching news via streaming. These numbers will likely begin to change in streaming’s favor as platforms like Max add more live news and sports for their customers to access.

The study from VIZIO and Inscape shows exactly why carriage disputes are going to become more common in the next few years. Cable is losing customers, which means providers have less money to pay to broadcast popular cable channels. The owners of those channels are seeing their audiences shrink, and asking for higher carriage fees to make up the difference. That equation is simply not sustainable, which is why cable and satellite users are going to have to make peace with streaming at some point in the near future.