Report: Viewing of Streaming Content up 57% This Year, With Major Growth From Smart TVs

There is more good news for streamers.

Year-over-year, viewing of streaming content is up 57%, with a 78% uptick for VOD viewing and a 24% growth in live viewing. That’s according to Conviva’s “State of Streaming Report” for the third quarter.

Connected TV devices, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast, continued to dominate streaming viewership in the period, with 55% share of global viewing time.

It also reported U.S. rises in connected and set-top devices, with a 58% share. Conviva pegs game video consoles at 10%; mobile with 8%, desktop at 6% and tablets at 4%. The big growth came from smart TV platforms, which nearly doubled share over the past year, up to 14.8% from 7.7% the previous Q3.

Roku is still the market leader among connected TV devices, grabbing 47.7% share of connected TV viewing time in Q3. Amazon Fire TV is second at 27.6%.

Sports is also gaining in the streaming universe.

NFL fans watched more games on streaming platforms, up 41% YOY. The biggest plus came from daytime views, up 65% in the quarter. On social media, North American sports leagues soared in September with total engagements up 252%, including the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and MLS. That’s in comparison to lows set in June.

Q3 also saw a worldwide rise in ad demand, with a 22% increase in impressions.

Conviva measures more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year with 1.5 trillion real-time transactions per day across more than 180 countries.