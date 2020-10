Report: Viewing of Streaming Content up 57% This Year, With Major Growth From Smart TVs

There is more good news for streamers.

Year-over-year, viewing of streaming content is up 57%, with a 78% uptick for VOD viewing and a 24% growth in live viewing. Thatโ€™s according to Convivaโ€™s โ€œState of Streaming Reportโ€ for the third quarter.

Connected TV devices, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast, continued to dominate streaming viewership in the period, with 55% share of global viewing time.

It also reported U.S. rises in connected and set-top devices, with a 58% share. Conviva pegs game video consoles at 10%; mobile with 8%, desktop at 6% and tablets at 4%. The big growth came from smart TV platforms, which nearly doubled share over the past year, up to 14.8% from 7.7% the previous Q3.

Roku is still the market leader among connected TV devices, grabbing 47.7% share of connected TV viewing time in Q3. Amazon Fire TV is second at 27.6%.

Sports is also gaining in the streaming universe.

NFL fans watched more games on streaming platforms, up 41% YOY. The biggest plus came from daytime views, up 65% in the quarter. On social media, North American sports leagues soared in September with total engagements up 252%, including the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and MLS. That’s in comparison to lows set in June.

Q3 also saw a worldwide rise in ad demand, with a 22% increase in impressions.

Conviva measures more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year with 1.5 trillion real-time transactions per day across more than 180 countries.