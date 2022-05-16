Research Attempts to Determine Which Streamer Provides Best Dollar-for-Dollar Value

To paraphrase a line that will likely be important in an upcoming streaming series, is there one streamer to rule them all? With varying price points, programming investments, content libraries, and more, there is undoubtedly something out there in the streaming streets for everybody, but is there a definitive “best streaming service”?

Likely not, as that distinction would need to take into account all kinds of personal preferences, but Isabel Riofrío from Reelgood's UpNext attempted to use statistics to figure out which service provided the best value.

Riofrío compared the nine premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services in terms of price, catalog size, and quality. To keep things consistent, the pricing analysis just focused on the ad-free tiers of each service, since not every platform has a cheaper, ad-supported option… at least not yet.

And in the case of Netflix, which has multiple subscription levels, Riofrío opted for the Standard $15.99 per month option; Netflix also has $9.99 and $19.99 per month tiers. Despite that decision, the streaming giant still came in as the most expensive service on the market. However, HBO Max, which currently has the second largest number of subscribers, is only $0.50 behind.

Paramount+, Peacock’s Premium tier, and Prime Video (uncoupled from a much more expensive Amazon Prime subscription) stake out a middle ground with Disney+, discovery+, and Apple TV+ in a lower-priced group. However, at least two of those might be moving out of the pricing basement sooner rather than later.

As Disney+ readies to launch an ad-supported tier, it appears that they will be raising the price of their ad-free option as well. And with the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery now complete, discovery+ is expected to be folded into HBO Max at some point.

While there is a fairly wide gap between Netflix’s $15.49 per month and Apple TV+’s $4.99 per month, there is more to the value of a streaming subscription than just the price, so Riofrío used IMDb’s ratings to analyze the quality of programming on each platform. While certainly not a perfect ratings system, IMDb’s numbers do provide a good base for comparison.

For a show to qualify as “Quality” it had to have at least a 6.5 rating and at least 300 votes on the website, with programs at 8.0 or higher being deemed “High Quality.”

In terms of TV shows, Netflix and discovery+ lead the way with 2,142 and 2,139 respectively. The streaming longevity of the former and the expansive reserve of cable programming from the latter make them tough to beat when it comes to the sheer volume of TV content.

But when discussing quality shows, Hulu overtakes discovery+ to take a commanding second place position. Netflix, thanks again to its epically deep library, is still in the lead with 1,273 “Quality” shows, while Hulu is next with 907. Prime Video is third on the list, but trails Hulu by 256 shows.

HBO Max leads in terms of the percentage of content that qualifies as quality with 62.5% coming in at 6.5 or better on IMDb. Apple TV+ is in second at 60.5%, followed by Netflix (59.4%) and Hulu (57.6%). Down on the other end of the scale, with all of its basic-cable, unscripted programming, discovery+ is last with just 12.9% being considered “Quality.”

HBO Max also holds the best percentage when discussing “High Quality” shows as well with just over one-quarter qualifying.

When it comes to movies, due to its expansive library, Prime Video has the most content, besting Netflix by 2,894 films. But, according to Reelgood’s analysis, Amazon only has 11 more “Quality” movies than Netflix, which is not ideal percentage-wise. Nearly 63% of HBO Max’s movies are considered “Quality,” while Disney+ is at 59.2%, Hulu is at 53.7%, and Netflix at 49.1%.

In terms of “High Quality” movies, HBO Max takes the top spot with 517 films compared to Netflix’s 447. HBO Max’s “High Quality” total accounts for 20% of its movie library.

The thing is, a lot of those raw totals are buoyed by the impenetrably large number of offerings on each service. We’ve all been there, paralyzed by the insurmountable number of options on a service, so instead of watching something, we either turn the TV off altogether or stick to scrolling on our phones.

So, to further mitigate the volume aspect of the analysis, Riofrío broke down the programs by dollar spent per month. Combining its huge catalog and low cost, discovery+ leads with 306 shows per monthly dollar. That is 137 more than Prime Video’s second-place 169. However, when it comes to “Quality” and “High Quality” shows per buck, the livestyle streamer falls dramatically; down to just 13 in all.

Netflix leads with 82 “Quality” shows per dollar, followed by Prime Video (72) and Hulu (70). Those three are also virtually tied for “High Quality” shows per buck: Prime Video (24), Netflix (23), Hulu (22).

On the movie side of the equation, Prime Video’s unparalleled archive gives it a leg up, leading in all categories across the board with 777 movies per dollar as well as 225 “Quality” and 45 “High Quality” films per buck.

HBO Max is relatively close with 34 “High Quality” flicks, but that comes out to 19.6% of its movie catalog, compared to the 5.8% for Amazon. Technically Apple TV+ leads in terms of percentage at 33% of its films per dollar being “High Quality,” but since they only average nine films per buck, that hardly seems worth trumpeting.

Ultimately, one of the benefits of streaming is that consumers can pick and choose the options that best fit their budget and content needs. So there likely will never be a one-size-fits-all solution to everybody’s streaming situation. However, having the information at hand to make an informed decision can help, whether that’s analytic breakdowns like Riofrío’s or individual firsthand experiences from having watched a platform’s content for yourself.