 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Richard Donner Dies at 91 - How to Stream the Director’s Best Films including ‘Superman’ and ‘The Goonies’

Ben Bowman

If you love 1980s movies, you likely owe a debt of gratitude to iconic director Richard Donner. His ability to balance comedy and action made him one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the world, and his resume includes some genuine popcorn-munching masterpieces.

You could make a case that today’s entire superhero genre is built on what he crafted so successfully in “Superman” and “Superman II.” Those films combined great casting (with serious actors!), state-of-the-art special effects, soaring music, comedy, and true emotion. It’s a tricky formula many other directors have failed to match. But Donner hit a home run with his 1978 classic starring Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, and Gene Hackman.

“The Goonies” was a staple of every 80s kid’s VHS rental habit. “Scrooged” still ranks among Bill Murray’s best films. And Donner was so successful with “Lethal Weapon” that he spawned a buddy-cop formula that’s still copied today.

Steven Spielberg praised his old colleague today. “Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and - of course - the greatest Goonie of all,” Spielberg said.

Richard Donner died today at the age of 91.

The Best of Richard Donner

  • Conspiracy Theory

    August 8, 1997

    A man obsessed with conspiracy theories becomes a target after one of his theories turns out to be true. Unfortunately, in order to save himself, he has to figure out which theory it is.

  • Maverick

    May 20, 1994

    Maverick is a gambler who would rather con someone than fight them, and needs an additional three thousand dollars in order to enter a winner-takes-all poker game that begins in a few days, so he joins forces with a woman gambler with a marvellous southern accent, and the two try and enter the game.

  • Scrooged

    November 22, 1988

    Frank Cross is a wildly successful television executive whose cold ambition and curmudgeonly nature has driven away the love of his life. But after firing staff member Eliot Loudermilk on Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by a series of ghosts who give him a chance to re-evaluate his actions and right the wrongs of his past.

  • Lethal Weapon

    March 6, 1987

    Veteran buttoned-down LAPD detective Roger Murtaugh is partnered with unhinged cop Martin Riggs, who — distraught after his wife’s death — has a death wish and takes unnecessary risks with criminals at every turn. The odd couple embark on their first homicide investigation as partners, involving a young woman known to Murtaugh with ties to a drug and prostitution ring.

    Donner directed all the “Lethal Weapon” series, but this first one broke the mold.

  • Ladyhawke

    March 27, 1985

    Captain Etienne Navarre is a man on whose shoulders lies a cruel curse. Punished for loving each other, Navarre must become a wolf by night whilst his lover, Lady Isabeau, takes the form of a hawk by day. Together, with the thief Philippe Gaston, they must try to overthrow the corrupt Bishop and in doing so break the spell.

  • The Goonies

    June 7, 1985

    A young teenager named Mikey Walsh finds an old treasure map in his father’s attic. Hoping to save their homes from demolition, Mikey and his friends Data Wang, Chunk Cohen, and Mouth Devereaux run off on a big quest to find the secret stash of Pirate One-Eyed Willie.

  • Superman II

    December 4, 1980

    Three escaped criminals from the planet Krypton test the Man of Steel’s mettle. Led by General Zod, the Kryptonians take control of the White House and partner with Lex Luthor to destroy Superman and rule the world. But Superman, who attempts to make himself human in order to get closer to Lois, realizes he has a responsibility to save the planet.

  • Superman

    December 13, 1978

    Mild-mannered Clark Kent works as a reporter at the Daily Planet alongside his crush, Lois Lane. Clark must summon his superhero alter-ego when the nefarious Lex Luthor launches a plan to take over the world.

  • The Omen

    June 6, 1976

    Immediately after their miscarriage, the US diplomat Robert Thorn adopts the newborn Damien without the knowledge of his wife. Yet what he doesn’t know is that their new son is the son of the devil.

Many in the directing community turned to Twitter to eulogize their hero.

If you feel like going down a rabbit hole, you can also track down “The Donner Cut” of “Superman II.” After shooting much of the sequel, Donner was replaced by Richard Lester, which led to a domino effect of changes to the movie. If you look closely, you’ll notice Gene Hackman appears and sounds a little different in some scenes — he refused to return for reshoots after Donner was cut loose. The theatrical version of “Superman II” that most of us know features just 30% of Donner’s footage.

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut

November 2, 2006

Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.