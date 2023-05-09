Roku 4 Devices Will No Longer Support Disney+; Which Streaming Device Should You Choose Next?

Roku streaming players are some of the most well-liked on the market. They’re intuitive, easy to use, and those funky screensavers simply can’t be beaten. But as with all pieces of technology, Roku players aren’t intended to last forever, and the company will no longer provide software updates for its first 4K streaming player.

How to Geek reports that Roku is ending updates for the Roku 4. The device debuted in 2015 when Ultra-High-Definition 4K technology was first being introduced to consumers. One of the biggest disruptions this lack of software updates will cause is that Disney+ will no longer be operable on the device. Disney+ will require the latest Roku software to run correctly, which means that starting May 30, users of the Roku 4 cannot access it.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Because the Roku 4 will no longer be getting these software updates, users should expect Disney+ to be the first streamer that goes dark on the device, but not the last. Sooner or later, other streaming platforms will require better software to work the way they’re supposed to on Roku devices, and the Roku 4 will not be getting that software. Roku 4 users will also not be able to add any more streaming channels or apps after May 30.

The good news for Roku users of other devices is that, as of early April, they can now watch the cheaper, ad-supported tier of Disney+ on their device. Disney+ Basic first launched in December, but a disagreement over the split of ad revenues was the likely culprit for keeping it dark on Roku players until this spring.

What Roku device should I get to replace my Roku 4 when it stops carrying Disney+?

If you’re a Roku 4 owner, you are probably wondering which devices would serve as a good replacement for your now-defunct device. Luckily, there are some great options on the market.

The closest device to the Roku 4 that’s currently available is the Roku Ultra 2022 4K. It offers 4K streaming ability, plus a voice-powered remote, a headphones jack for private listening, and a remote finder feature. It retails for $99, so while it’s one of the higher-end streaming players on the market in terms of price, it still costs considerably less than the $130 the Roku 4 originally retailed for.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a good intersection of value and features. It normally retails for $49.99, but right now is on sale for $46.59. It’s smaller than the Roku Ultra 2022 4K, which means you’ll be able to more easily put it out of sight. It still offers the ability to stream in 4K, and comes with a voice-search remote that works with voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

The Roku Express 4K is the best choice for anyone hoping to replace their Roku 4 on a budget. The stick normally runs $39.99, but right now customers can get it for the bargain price of $29.99. It doesn’t have quite the processing power of its more robust siblings, but it can still stream in 4K and offers a voice remote for completely hands-free searching.