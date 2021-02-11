Roku Adds 13 New Live and Linear Channels to The Roku Channel

After recently adding 30 more menu options to their Roku Channel lineup, Roku today announced the addition of 13 more channels to their live/linear content platform. Among the offerings are a new Bloomberg station, movie channels, and a wide variety of music stations.

When you’re in the guide, after you select a linear channel, you can quickly channel surf between the more than 160 linear channels for free. Roku also features an on-screen overlay to see what is currently airing.

New Roku Channel Stations

Kids

Baby Shark: A 24/7 stream of the popular kid’s song “Baby Shark.” Our thoughts are with you, parents.

News

Bloomberg Quicktake: A Bloomberg station for the next generation of leaders and professionals.

Movies

Cine Romántico: A Spanish-language movie station.

A Spanish-language movie station. CineVault Westerns: A loop of CineVault Westerns

A loop of CineVault Westerns Hallmark Movies & More: A 24/7 loop of Hallmark films.

A 24/7 loop of Hallmark films. Kocowa Classic: All K-Dramas, all the time.

Music

Loop 80s: An endless loop of 80s New Wave, Dance, Pop, and Rock.

An endless loop of 80s New Wave, Dance, Pop, and Rock. Loop 90s: 90s Alternative, grunge, pop, boy bands, hip hop, and more.

90s Alternative, grunge, pop, boy bands, hip hop, and more. Loop Country: A mix of modern and timeless country music

A mix of modern and timeless country music Loop Hip Hop: Showcasing Modern and old-school hip hop music.

Showcasing Modern and old-school hip hop music. Loop Hottest: Your typical Top 40 flair.

Your typical Top 40 flair. Loop Party: A lively channel that will no doubt be used plenty when we can safely party together again.

A lively channel that will no doubt be used plenty when we can safely party together again. New K-ID: A K-Pop-themed station live music and concerts, variety & reality Shows, K-dramas, documentaries, and more.

The Roku Channel reaches over 50 million viewers and grew its streaming hours watched faster than any other top channel on the platform. For more information about Roku and The Roku Channel, check out our Roku guide.