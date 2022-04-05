Roku Adds 16 New Free Channels from A&E, WildBrain, More

The Roku Channel has added 16 new channels to its lineup of over 275 live, linear channels. On Tuesday, the streamer introduced a selection of networks from A&E, WildBrain, FilmRise, and more that provide a wide array of viewing options.

The new channel additions include a mix of international content from AsianCrush, NEW KMOVIES, OnDemand China, and LIV TV; all-time classics from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” channel and Cinevault Classics; family programming from Kartoon Channel! and the Strawberry Shortcake channel; and home decorating shows from Deal Zone and Homeful.

The new channels available via Roku also feature true crime, performing arts, and car-focused shows. so there is literally something for everybody.

