Roku Adds 16 New Free Channels from A&E, WildBrain, More
The Roku Channel has added 16 new channels to its lineup of over 275 live, linear channels. On Tuesday, the streamer introduced a selection of networks from A&E, WildBrain, FilmRise, and more that provide a wide array of viewing options.
The new channel additions include a mix of international content from AsianCrush, NEW KMOVIES, OnDemand China, and LIV TV; all-time classics from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” channel and Cinevault Classics; family programming from Kartoon Channel! and the Strawberry Shortcake channel; and home decorating shows from Deal Zone and Homeful.
The new channels available via Roku also feature true crime, performing arts, and car-focused shows. so there is literally something for everybody.
Roku Channel
The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 270+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.
The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.
Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.
Check out the new linear channels now available on The Roku Channel:
- AsianCrush: From top Korean, Chinese, to Japanese TV dramas, the most diverse catalog of premium Asian content in the digital space.
- Caught in Providence: Judge Frank Caprio takes an empathetic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations.
- Cinevault Classics: Hitch a ride back to the Old West featuring films from Columbia Pictures.
- Deal Zone: Go big or go home. Follow the hunt for the best deals around, with unforgettable pawns, antiques, auctions, and road trips.
- Filmrise Anime: Discover incredible power and conquer evil with the help of your friends in the hit sagas BAKUGAN and BEYBLADE.
- FilmRise Black TV: Black-led movies and TV shows starring legends like Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and more.
- FilmRise British TV: Get obsessed with hit British series like DOC MARTIN, CORONATION STREET, PEAK PRACTICE and PEEP SHOW.
- Homeful: Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV, this free streaming channel is all about the real estate, renovations, and transformations that viewers love to binge.
- Kartoon Channel!: A family entertainment destination delivering fun, safe, and engaging content full of humor, adventure, and discovery!
- LIV TV: LIV TV, home of binge-worthy premium international content including action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, romance
- NEW KMOVIES: NEW KMOVIES is your home for all-time Korean box-office hits and premium, iconic, genre-defying Korean films of the last decade.
- OnDemand China: ODC is your home for movies, series & specials from the OnDemand China library dedicated to providing viewers in North America with high-quality Chinese and Asian content. Not only do we provide the newest Chinese shows and movies, we have a huge catalog of popular content from years past as well.
- Perform: Watch these up-and-coming performers, and the icons they admire, as they strive to make it big and shine in the spotlight.
- Strawberry Shortcake: Inspiring girls to make the world a better, sweet-smelling place, where every berries effort can make a difference.
- The Dick Van Dyke Show: Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names.
- Torque: From custom rides to thrill rides, your full-service destination for those who love a high-octane world is here.
Roku
Roku is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.