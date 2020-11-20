Roku Adds 30+ New Linear Channels to The Roku Channel

Earlier this year, Roku added a “Live TV Channel Guide” to The Roku Channel which included 100+ live and linear channels in a grid guide. With more and more people using the free streaming service, Roku has now added 30 new channels to their line-up.

Some of the channels include the newly launched “Pac-12 Insider”, as well as “Euronews”, Spanish-language channels: “Estrella News”, and “Estrella TV”. They’ve also added kids content like “Yo Gabba Gabba” and “Fireman Sam”, and free movie networks like “Samuel Goldwyn Channel”. (A full list is below).

When you’re in the guide, after you select a linear channel, you can quickly channel surf between them, as well as bring up an on-screen overly to see what is currently airing.

Last quarter, Roku said that The Roku Channel now reaches an estimated 54 million people and grew streaming hours faster than any other top channel on the Roku platform.

In comparison, earlier this month, Pluto TV, which was acquired by ViacomCBS last year shared that they had 28.4 million active users in the third quarter and hopes to reach 30 million by the end of the year.

Tubi, the free streaming service acquired by Fox earlier this year, announced that their over 33 million monthly active users have been watching over 220 million hours of content.

The Roku Channel Linear Channels

Kids & Family

Cocoro: Educational Movies and TV Shows for Kids.

Fireman Sam: Watch everyone’s favorite Hero Next Door bravely face new emergencies with his team of firefighters!

Ketchup TV: 100% Kids Safe streaming of the best children’s entertainment and educational shows FREE.

Yo Gabba Gabba: Say the magic words, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” and get ready for lots of fun, music and dancing!

Lifestyle

Gusto TV: The world’s most innovative food television channel. Their mouth-watering programming is a feast for the eyes with inspiring recipes, diverse cuisines and unique food pairings.

Movies and TV

The Carol Burnett Show: Episodes from all 11 seasons of the 25-time Emmy® Award-winning series.

CONtv Anime: Meeting the needs of anime fans with acclaimed anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures.

Dove Channel: Dedicated to family-friendly entertainment. Featuring movies, iconic TV series & kids educational lessons., Dove Channel brings family viewing back to America.

Electric Now: The home of premium content from Electric Entertainment featuring fan favorite shows such as Leverage, The Librarians, The Outpost, and Almost Paradise, and so much more!

Filmrise Mystery: Crack the case alongside the best detectives with mystery series like MIDSOMER MURDERS, WYCLIFFE, and KAVANAGH QC.

Filmrise Western: Saddle up and head West to watch acclaimed series like THE RIFLEMAN and THE REAL MCCOYS, plus iconic Westerns starring Tony Todd and the late Christopher Reeve.

Midnight Pulp: Want to watch something strange? Midnight Pulp is the place to find crazy action, hysterical horror, out-of-this-world sci-fi, offbeat docs, and much more.

MST3K: Classic episodes from your favorite b-movie riffers.

MyTime: From date night rom-coms to heart-pumping thrillers, MyTime serves up an ever-changing lineup of hundreds of household favorites, plus new and original movies.

RetroCrush: Watch iconic anime moments and discuss unforgettable characters that took anime from subculture to global phenomenon.

Samuel Goldwyn Channel: Award-winning and highly rated recently released movies and television series for all movie lovers.

Samuel Goldwyn Classics: Classic Movies from the 1920’s to Contemporary Classics including Academy Award Nominated and Winning Award Movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Xplore: From the world around us to the wildlife within, to your passions and the people who fascinate. Travel. Animals. Innovation. Lifestyle. Inspiration. It’s All Here.

News and Entertainment

Euronews – English: Euronews is the leading international news channel in Europe, delivering daily impartial fact-based journalism to millions of people across the world.

Fox Soul: Showcasing the totality of Black Culture.

Made in Hollywood: Made in Hollywood powered by Moviefone, celebrates the magic of movies with star interviews, on set, on location and behind the scenes.

Spanish Language

Estrella TV: A leading news and entertainment channel in Spanish with a wide variety of programming ranging from news and games, to reality shows, talent competitions and talk shows.

Estrella News: News 24/7 in Spanish that offers the latest most relevant topics of the Hispanic community. Coverage includes local, national, entertainment and sports news from the best team in journalism.

Euronews – Español: Euronews is Europe’s leading international news channel, providing unbiased, fact-based daily journalism to millions of people around the world.

Cine Sureño: Focusing on action and drama, Cine Sureño offers a variety of contemporary movies and series from around the world, dubbed or produced in Spanish.

Horrify: A channel dedicated to horror, science fiction and suspense movies and series. Horrify offers an extensive library of horror stories and thrillers from around the world.

Juntos: The best in Spanish entertainment to rejuvenate and lift your spirits. A channel that offers Hispanic family oriented programming appropriate for all ages.

Top Cine: Features a premium selection of series from around the world, including comedy, crime and action, hits never seen before in the United States and Latin America.

Runtime Español: Find award-winning films, series, and documentaries whenever you want and always for free.

Sports