Roku Adds Canadian Sports Giant TSN to Streaming Devices

It’s the busiest time of year for live sports on TV, and Roku is doing even more to make sure its Canadian users catch all the action from their favorite teams. The company has announced that it will now carry TSN, the leader in Canadian sports coverage and programming, on all its streaming devices and smart TV models.

“We’re excited to announce the arrival of TSN on Roku streaming devices. We know Canadians are passionate about their sports, and TSN delivers access to championship games and daily highlights,” Roku’s Canadian head of content distribution Mary-Anne Taylor said. “TSN brings so much value to the Roku user, curating premium sports content the fans want to watch, all in one place.”

Starting today, Roku users can watch streaming sports content including the CFL season, culminating with the Grey Cup; IIHF Women’s and Men’s World Championships and the World Juniors; comprehensive coverage of the Toronto Raptors and the NBA; regional NHL broadcasts; FIFA World Cup; extensive live coverage of the NFL; golf Majors and tennis Grand Slams; plus MLS, F1, NASCAR, UFC, NCAA March Madness, and much more.

“The launch of TSN on the Roku platform provides expanded audience access to the most extensive schedule of live sports in the country,” TSN’s parent company Bell Media VP Jean-Philippe Paradis said. “We’re excited to kick off this partnership as fans are gearing up for a multitude of marquee championship sporting events airing exclusively on TSN this fall.”

To access the content, users can sign into TSN on the Roku platform using their existing TSN login credentials. New users who are not yet subscribed to TSN can sign up directly via Roku Pay.

Roku has been making big changes lately to allow its users more access to live sports. In addition to the launch of TSN on Roku devices, the company recently rolled out a new sports hub on its virtual platform. The new sports experience integrates live and streaming events from multiple channels and platforms, and consolidates them all in a single, dedicated location.

There have been even more advancements in sports offerings from Roku this year. In September, the company added a channel dedicated to “The Rich Eisen Show,” a sports variety radio show hosted by analyst Rich Eisen. Roku also recently debuted an original show called “Emeril Tailgates,” in which the iconic chef Emeril Lagasse cooks up the best in football eats.

Roku’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service the Roku Channel grew by 2.3 million users the third quarter of 2022, and is already the #1 streaming platform in Canada in terms of hours streamed. The addition of TSN to Roku devices will surely help those numbers grow even higher.