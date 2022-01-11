Roku Adds New Tab for Quicker Navigation to Live TV Content

Roku has introduced a new feature to improve users’ live TV viewing experience.

You can now find the Live TV Zone on the Roku main menu. With the Live TV Zone, you can now access your favorite live TV channels and services via a new app tile.

All live content is now in one place for faster, smoother navigation. Roku users can now easily find The Roku Channel’s Live TV Channel Guide, as well as live TV streaming services, including Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Philo, and others.

Accessing the Live TV Zone only takes a couple of quick steps, so you can catch up on the latest news or sports coverage right away. First, you will need to go to the Roku navigation menu. Then, select “Live TV.” Another option is to search for Live TV Zone in the search bar. From there, you will find all of your live channels and live TV streaming services and can begin streaming.

Through the Live TV Channel Guide, Roku users can also get access to more than 200 free live linear TV channels. With a wide selection of content, from children’s to sports.

Despite consumers cutting the cord and making the switch to streaming, live TV is still important to them. In a new release, Roku noted that its recent streaming survey found that 61% of users watch live news throughout the week, despite not having traditional cable TV anymore. This demonstrates that there is still a need for features like the Live TV Zone on streaming devices.

The addition of the Live TV Zone on Roku comes shortly after live TV streaming subscriptions have hit a major milestone. In Q3 2021, U.S. live TV streaming subscriptions surpassed 14 million. Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV are performing especially well among their competitors.