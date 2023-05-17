Roku Announces Launch of Women’s Sports Zone, Making It Easier to Find Live Events, Coverage, Other Content

One of the fastest-growing rallying cries in both sports and media is for leagues and entertainment companies to “Invest in Women.” On Wednesday, Roku announced that it was doing exactly that as the country’s largest streaming platform is launching a Women’s Sports Zone across its smart TVs and connected devices. This new hub is designed to make women’s sports more accessible to streaming audiences by making it far easier to search for and discover live games, matches, and events, and other content aimed at women’s sports.

The 2023 WNBA season is set to tip off on Friday, May 19, and will be a cornerstone for the launch of the Women’s Sports Zone, as will the Women’s World Cup coming this fall. At launch, Roku’s women’s sports hub will feature content from college and professional basketball, golf, and soccer from across the myriad channels and partners that the platform supports. The offerings will obviously change seasonally meaning that more sports, leagues, and competitions will be added throughout the year.

“The popularity and demand for women’s sports is greater than ever, and at Roku, we continue to commit to elevating this important programming for our customers,” roku VP Kelli Raftery said. “At a time when it is harder than ever to find what you want to watch, our new Women’s Sports Zone makes it easier for fans to get to the content they love, and it arrives just in time for the tip-off of the WNBA season this Friday.”

The Women’s Sports Zone will be available inside Roku’s “Sports” experience and will highlight live and upcoming events as well as women’s sports-focused documentaries, films, coverage, analysis, educational content, and other programming from across supported channels. Rolu will also curate the content in the Zone based on each user’s favorite teams, leagues, and sports, making it easier to find the content they are looking for.

The attention paid to women’s sports has been gain significant traction recently. Last year, 30% of sports fans said that the amount of women’s sports content that they were watching had increased over the past five years, and 85% of them said that it is important for women’s sports to continue growing in popularity.

How Do You Find the Women’s Sports Zone in Roku?