Roku Announces Premium Bundle; Featuring Roku Ultra, Voice Remote Pro

Consumers who are looking for a premium streaming experience just got a great new option. On Thursday, Roku announced that its top-of-the-line player, the Roku Ultra will now come bundled with Roku’s Voice Remote Pro.

The Roku Ultra comes equipped with a lightning-fast interface, Wi-Fi, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility, and channels that launch in a snap, all for under $100. With the addition of the Roku Voice Remote Pro, the Roku Ultra bundle now features hands-free voice controls, a rechargeable remote, a lost remote finder feature, and more.

This new bundle is available today at Roku.com and at major retailers on May 15 for $99.99.

In September, Roku launched a similar bundle with the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which included the device and the Roku Voice Remote Pro for $69.99.

“At Roku, we are committed to providing our users with the best possible streaming experience with a focus on choice, value and ease of use,” said the company’s vice president of retail strategy Chris Larson. “With the release of the Roku Ultra and Roku Voice Remote Pro bundle we’re adding even more features to our most powerful player while keeping the price under $100, ensuring that high performance is readily accessible. With a click of a button or by using the remote’s hands-free voice commands, Roku Ultra users can access the content they want, set shortcuts for favorite channels, or find a lost remote without moving from the couch. The best just keeps getting better.”

In March, Roku announced the rollout of OS 11, which provides expanded content discovery options, a new photo-sharing feature — Roku Photo Streams, and more.

Roku Ultra

One of the premier streaming players on the market, the Roku Ultra comes fully loaded with fast channel launch, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and more. Check out some of the exciting features from the Roku Ultra.

Outrageously powerful: With a lightning-fast interface and channels that launch in a snap, Roku Ultra is the fastest and most powerful Roku player ever.

With a lightning-fast interface and channels that launch in a snap, Roku Ultra is the fastest and most powerful Roku player ever. Dolby Vision/HDR10+/4K: Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in your entertainment with four times the resolution of HD. Watch as colors pop off your screen and enjoy lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in your entertainment with four times the resolution of HD. Watch as colors pop off your screen and enjoy lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos: Immersive entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism. Sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels. Sound mixed in Dolby Atmos allows a deeper connection to shows and movies.

Immersive entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism. Sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels. Sound mixed in Dolby Atmos allows a deeper connection to shows and movies. Roku’s best Wi-Fi: A strong, steady Wi-Fi connection is important for streaming the highest picture quality, especially in rooms farther from your router. Users can enjoy fast, seamless streaming anywhere in their home with Roku’s best Wi-Fi or choose to wire up over Ethernet.

Roku Voice Remote Pro

The Roku Voice Remote Pro was designed to be an incredible upgrade for Roku users. It offers a rechargeable battery, hands-free voice for easy actions (such as “Hey Roku, find my remote”), personal shortcut buttons, and more.