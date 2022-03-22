Roku Announces Roku OS 11, Adds Photo Streams & Content Discovery Options

In the next few weeks, Roku users will see some changes coming to their TV screens. On Tuesday, the streaming platform announced that they will begin rolling out new operating system Roku OS 11. This updated OS is aiming to bring additional layers of personalization to the forefront of users’ streaming experience.

Roku OS 11 will include the launch of Roku Photo Streams, as well as provide users with “expanded content discovery menu options, automated speech clarity, new sound modes, a super-charged mobile app” and more.

The Photo Streams function will allow users to customize their Roku experience by creating a personalized screensaver using their own photos. Like a traditional computer screensaver, users will be able to upload their own images to stream onto their screens. However, the advantage of Photo Stream is that users will be able to upload and share Streams with other Roku users around the world so that friends and family will be able to not only view the photos on their Roku devices but also add photos of their own, creating a shared album.

In addition to the enhanced personalization of the Photo Streams, the updated OS will bring a number of other noteworthy features.

“At Roku, we are laser-focused on tailoring the streaming and visual experience to fit our customers’ personal preferences,” said Gidon Katz, Roku’s senior vice president of Product & Experience. “With Roku OS 11, we’re offering a platform with new personalized updates across search, audio, content discovery along with a new feature that allows our customers to display and even share photo albums through Roku devices.”

Roku Audio

The updated OS brings Roku’s new automatic speech clarity setting which is designed to dynamically identify and amplify dialogue so you never miss a word.

Additionally, users will have access to new sound modes for Roku Streambars and speakers. The new sound modes are: Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music, and Night. These modes are tailored for different viewing scenarios to ensure the best audio experience.

Finally on the audio front, Roku is expanding A/V sync to supported player and audio devices with a calibration tool within the Roku Mobile app which will allow users to sync audio with the action on the screen. This feature is available when you have a player or Streambar connected to the Roku mobile app and is accessible within the settings menu.

Expanded Content Discovery

The new update is also making it easier for users to find the perfect content. What to Watch is a new destination added to the Roku Home Menu, leading to movies and TV shows from a variety of streaming channels, including those users most frequently interact with.

The feature provides easy access, a personalized selection of new titles that were recently added, recommendations for users based on popular and trending content, and more.

In January, Roku also added a Live TV Zone to the Roku Home Menu, giving users easy access to free live and linear content from The Roku Channel, as well as cable alternatives, including Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Philo, Sling, and YouTube TV.

With Roku OS 11, users will be able to have easier access to the content that they have most recently watched, as well as to live tv and the latest local and national news, sports, movies, and more.

Roku Voice

Also available on Roku OS 11 is their new voice feature. Roku Voice simplifies device setup and channel login for supported apps by allowing users to speak their email, password, and PIN information, rather than having to enter it directly.

Mobile App

Also with OS 11, the free Roku mobile app will provide users with a more visual experience when searching on the platform. New visual elements with OS 11 provide additional information about where to stream movies and TV shows, highlighting which channels are streaming the content for free or where it can be streamed within existing subscriptions.

The new content details on the mobile app also show visual images of the cast and crew to assist with choosing what to watch. These updates enhance Roku’s recently added Save List, which allows users to save movies and TV shows while on the go so that they can stream them when they’re ready.