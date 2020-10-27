Roku Begins Rolling Out AirPlay, But HBO Max Appears Blocked

Last month, Roku announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support would be coming to their line of 4K streaming players. Now, select customers have begun to receive the update. While it hasn’t been rolled out widely, the feature has been enabled on some customer’s devices as part of the Roku OS 9.4 update.

But, while some speculated that this would be a workaround to access HBO Max, which isn’t available on Roku devices, the app does not appear to work for most streamers. Roku devices don’t appear to stream when using AirPlay from the HBO Max app. Additionally, when screen mirroring, HBO Max will just play audio on the Roku player.

We have reached out to both Roku and HBO Max for comment as to whether this is a bug or a “business decision”. We have had a reader report that it did in fact work from their device to their Roku Ultra, but for the rest it has not.

This is similar behavior to what happens when you try to Cast from the HBO Max app to Roku devices. Since launch HBO Max hasn’t been available of Roku or Fire TV devices. Peacock, which isn’t yet available on Fire TV, arrived on Roku devices in September.

Fortunately though, the addition of AirPlay, does open up access to apps that aren’t available on Roku. For instance, Twitch streamers can now watch their favorite gamers by using AirPlay on Roku devices.

While Roku hasn’t said specifically when everyone will receive the update, the company says it will be available to those with Roku OS 9.4 later this year.

The new version also comes with faster initial setups so users don’t have to wait too long for their favorite channels to load; as well as updated theme packs so users now have more themes to choose. Within themes, there will now be corresponding audio tones that match the rest of the theme.

The new update also adds brings the Live TV Channel Guide on Roku TVs, meaning users are now able to access it directly from their home screen. Users can turn off streaming channels if they don’t want them included within the guide. This feature originally rolled out to select Roku devices in July.

The company also recently launched their all-new 2020 Roku Ultra device and new Roku Streambar, which combines a 4K streamer and compact soundbar all-in-one.

2020 Roku Ultra

2020 Roku Streambar