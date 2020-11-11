Roku Brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support to Roku Streaming Players and Roku TVs

Last month, Roku announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support would be coming to their line of 4K streaming players.

While select customers began receiving the update a few weeks ago, the Roku said this morning that it should be available to all customers with Roku 4K streaming players like Roku Ultra and Roku Streaming Stick+, with support on and 4K TVs in the coming days.

Fortunately, the addition of AirPlay, does open up access to apps that aren’t available on Roku. With the addition of AirPlay, there is now a workaround to access HBO Max, which isn’t available as a native channel on Roku devices. Additionally, Twitch streamers can now watch their favorite gamers by using AirPlay on Roku devices.

Click here to see a full step-by-step walkthrough on using AirPlay on Roku.

Depending on your Roku device, with HomeKit, you can control power, remote commands, and on Roku TVs even volume/mute and input switching. You can control your Roku using Siri or through the Home App on your iPhone or iPad.

“With Roku OS 9.4 now available on streaming players, we are adding all-new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on Roku devices as well as ensuring Roku devices provide a great entertainment experience for customers, regardless of what other technology products they prefer in their homes and particularly with the addition of Apple AirPlay and HomeKit,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku

The company also recently launched their all-new 2020 Roku Ultra device and new Roku Streambar, which combines a 4K streamer and compact soundbar all-in-one.

What Roku Devices Support AirPlay & HomeKit?

Device Model Roku TV Axxxx, Cxxxx, CxxGB, 7xxxx Roku Streambar 9102x Roku Smart Soundbar 9101x, 9100x Roku Ultra 4800x, 4670x, 4661x, 4662x, 4660x, 4640x Roku Premiere 4630x, 4620x, 3920x Roku Streaming Stick+ 3811x, 3810x

To use AirPlay, you will need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 12.3 or later, or a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14.5 or later.

What HomeKit Features Does My Roku Support?

Power Volume/mute Input switching Basic remote control commands Roku TV x x x x Roku Streambar and Roku Smart Soundbar x x - x Roku Ultra, Premiere, and Streaming Stick+ x - - x

How to AirPlay to Roku Player & Roku TV

2020 Roku Ultra

2020 Roku Streambar