Roku Exec Has No Comment on Platform’s Recent YouTube TV Removal

It doesn’t look like the recent tiff between Roku and Google’s YouTube TV is ending anytime soon.

During his company’s Q1 2021 earnings call, Roku’s SVP and GM of the company’s platform business Scott Rosenberg said he doesn’t “have anything new to provide. We’re working to resolve this in a positive way for Roku and Google and, ultimately, for consumers.”

Roku’s beef isn’t with Google’s price, but instead its insistence on Roku’s data. Roku believes that Google manipulated its platform’s search results and sought to control user data using Roku’s equipment. Privacy has become sort of a big deal for Roku, and obviously that would conflict with company in Google that loves itself some user data.

Roku and YouTube TV’s “carriage” agreement recently ended), meaning new users won’t be able to access YouTube TV through Roku’s platform, nor will they be able to sign up to YouTube TV using their Roku devices. Existing customers can still access the service for now, but if they delete the app, they won’t be able to re-install it. You can get a full breakdown of the dispute between Google and Roku here.

This isn’t Roku’s first tussle with another TV provider, either. Late last year, Roku removed Spectrum’s streaming app from its platform and still hasn’t returned. They’ve also had past squabbles with NBCUniversal and Fox.

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber on Roku and you’re nervous about the future — fear not, you have options. We’ve broken down all possible alternatives to YouTube TV that offer support for Roku. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of six alternatives for YouTube TV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, you can check out The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.