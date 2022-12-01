Roku Channel Becomes ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Exclusive Ad-Supported Streaming Home

The Roku Channel is bolstering its daytime talk show offerings. The service has announced that starting today, it will become the exclusive ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) home of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson.

The series features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson uses her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront and shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” bills itself as a destination for laughter, learning, and feeling inspired.

“The authentic spirit that Jennifer Hudson brings to each episode of the series has already won over the hearts of audiences across the country, and we look forward to extending its viewership potential further to the millions of streamers reached by The Roku Channel,” Roku’s VP of programming said. “It’s thrilling for us to bring a top new series with A-list talent like ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ to audiences to enjoy for free. We’re committed to sourcing quality entertainment options that are representative of what our audience wants to watch.”

Starting Dec. 1, all previously aired episodes of the series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel, and moving forward, all new episodes will be available to stream on the service the day after they air in syndication.

“’The Jennifer Hudson Show’ has energized daytime talk show audiences and continues to soar to new creative and ratings heights,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of content licensing David Decker said. “The momentum that it has experienced since debuting only three months ago speaks volumes about Jennifer’s ability to connect with audiences. Adding J.Hud to the Roku Channel gives fans a whole new way to connect with her, which is what we are all about.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is not the only recent addition The Roku Channel has made to its programming lineup of late. The service launched a new free channel dedicated to NHL content recently, and has been beefing up its sports presence in general. The service also introduced free channels featuring content from combat sports streamer FITE, the long-running sports talk program “The Rich Eisen Show”, and channels from HBCU-Go Sports, Perfect Game TV, the PGA Tour, and more.

In addition to its new sports offerings, The Roku Channel has also premiered a new, free “Great British Baking Show” channel tied to the premiere of the reboot of “The Great American Baking Show” on Friday, Dec. 2. Roku has also incorporated 11 free channels from AMC Networks focusing on some of the best content from across its cable and streaming outlets.

The Roku Channel seemingly adds new content every day, which accounts for its rise in monthly users. The service now claims 65.4 million active global accounts, and in its most recent quarter had 21.9 billion hours of content streamed.