Roku Channel to Add Nordic Streaming Service Viaplay to Premium Subscriptions in Early 2023

After a busy year of expanding its content offerings in 2022, streaming hub The Roku Channel is already getting a jump on its 2023 additions. The service announced a new partnership with the Nordic streaming service Viaplay which will bring its content to the Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions early next year.

Viaplay offers over 1,500 hours of premium, critically-acclaimed Nordic programming, and since premiering its first original show in 2016, has established itself as a leading producer of high-quality, psychologically penetrating crime drama from the Nordic region — a style of screen storytelling known as “Nordic noir.” Viaplay’s offerings also include young adult series, historical dramas, documentaries, and much more.

“Launching on The Roku Channel offers Viaplay outstanding reach in the world’s largest streaming market,” Viaplay’s Vanda Rapti said. Our award-winning series and films, many with internationally recognized stars, are an ideal fit for The Roku Channel’s diverse line-up of Premium Subscriptions. Premium Nordic content has a dedicated audience in the U.S., and fans can now experience the most stylish and thrilling stories that the region has to offer.”

The service is not being offered for free on the Roku Channel, but joins other premium services like HBO Max and Netflix on Roku’s Premium Subscription hub. Shows available on Viaplay through The Roku Channel in the U.S. include the Danish thriller “Trom” starring Ulrich Thomsen (“The New Pope”); the hit Swedish crime series “No Time to Mourn”; and Norway’s acclaimed drama “Exit” with Tobias Santelmann (“Point Break”).

In addition to The Roku Channel, Viaplay is currently available in the U.S. via Comcast’s Xfinity platforms. Viaplay will make its own direct-to-consumer Viaplay app available in the U.S. with a separate launch in early 2023.

Viaplay’s content will join The Roku Channel’s U.S. line-up of over 50 subscription offerings. In addition to Premium Subscriptions, The Roku Channel offers over 350 free live linear TV channels and 80,000 free movies and programs. Along with Roku’s own devices, The Roku Channel is available on web, iOS, and Android platforms, as well as on Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.

Although Viaplay’s content will not be available for free to Roku Channel users, the service has done plenty in recent months to expand its free offerings. The service has added new free channels dedicated to music, food, entertainment and the NHL in the past month, and recently announced it would be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner of the 2023 Miss Universe Pageant.