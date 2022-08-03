Roku Channel to Offer Paramount+ Subscription Option

Consumers are getting another way to stream some of their favorite films, TV shows, live sports, and kids content thanks to Roku and Paramount+. On Wednesday, the companies announced that Paramount’s streaming service will be available as a premium subscription option within The Roku Channel later in August.

Customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount+’s ad-supported Essential Plan for $4.99 per month or the ad-free Premium Plan for $9.99 monthly via The Roku Channel. This is the second premium subscription service to come to Roku Channel in recent months, following discovery+’s arrival on the platform in April.

“Paramount+ features an expansive breadth of content for the whole household, spanning original dramas, blockbuster movies, popular unscripted series, sports and news, all at a competitive price point,” Paramount Streaming chief strategy officer and chief business development officer Jeff Shultz said. “We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Roku and bring Paramount + to The Roku Channel.”

Since Paramount+’s Premium Plan offers both on-demand and live, linear content, Roku has created a live TV guide for all of Paramount+’s live programming, which is the first time that Roku has ever had a dedicated programming guide for a premium subscription partner.

This live TV guide will allow subscribers to access NFL and UEFA matches as well as breaking news from CBS News Network and live, local coverage from the CBS affiliate in their market. The addition of Paramount+ to The Roku Channel will also mark the first time that live sports content will be available for streamers within Premium Subscriptions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Paramount+ in its continued growth, and for the ability to provide our audience with easy access to its extraordinary breadth of content, IP and live news and sporting events,” Roku’s VP of programming Rob Holmes said. “Premium Subscriptions connects today’s highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel, and we’re excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel.”

The Roku Channel offers premium subscriptions from over 50 streaming services and provides customers with a simple subscription management via a single monthly bill. Users of The Roku Channel can browse Paramount+ content before signing up and enjoy a free seven-day trial with one click and no extra apps or other fees required.