Roku Confirms New Deal with NBCU to Bring Peacock to Roku, NBC Content to The Roku Channel

In a statement, Roku has made it official, Peacock is coming to the platform.

The company in statement to The Streamable says “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintains access to NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps.” We earlier reported that the two sides were close to a deal.

They have said the new expanded deal will bring NBC content to The Roku Channel and involves a “meaningful” partnership around advertising.

NBC said on their new deal, “we are pleased Roku recognizes the value in making NBCUniversal’s incredible family of apps and programming, including Peacock, available to all of their users across the country. More than 15 million people signed up for Peacock since its national launch in July and we are thrilled millions more will now be able to access and enjoy Peacock along with other NBCUniversal apps on their favorite Roku devices.Roku’s incredible reach will not only help us ensure Peacock is available to our fans wherever they consume video but continue to expand NBCUniversal’s unrivaled digital presence across platforms.”

Earlier this morning, we reported that earlier in the week the two sides were close to a deal, but it fell apart at the “eleventh hour.” As a result, NBCU threatened to remove their 46 TV Everywhere apps if a new agreement wasn’t reached by tomorrow.

Ahead of launch of Peacock in July, Peacock Chairman Matt Strauss said that the company already has an app ready to go for Roku. “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon for us. Our launch date on July 15, is our launch date. We’re in discussions with everybody … we would like to have the app available on all platforms, but we’re committed to launching on the date that we set forth.”

Now all eyes are pointed at HBO Max, who is still without a deal with Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Peacock is also not available on Amazon Fire TV devices, but with their new deal with Roku – they are heading in the right direction.