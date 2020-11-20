Roku Early Black Friday Sale Now Live: Get up to 40% OFF Roku Streaming Players & Roku Streambar

Roku’s Black Friday 2020 deals are now live! You can save on the all new 2020 Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Roku Premiere. You can also save on their recently launched Roku Streambar, which combines a 4K streaming player, and soundbar in one.

Roku 2020 Black Friday Deals

The deals will run through November 30th at merchants like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Roku Premiere 2020 Black Friday Deal

The cheapest Roku device is the Roku SE, which is available exclusively at Walmart for $17. It is most similar to the Roku Express in that it streams in HD and includes the Roku simple remote, which doesn’t control your TV.

The least expensive 4K streamer right now is the Roku Premiere $24.99 (normally $39.99). It is a 4K streaming device, but unlike their more expensive models the remote doesn’t control power and volume on your TV.

Roku Premiere

4K, 60 FPS

Voice Remote without TV Controls

$24.99 (normally $39.99)

Roku Streaming Stick+ 2020 Black Friday Deal

We think the best value is “splurging” on the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $29.99 (normally $49.99). This add the Roku Voice Remote, which includes the ability to control power and volume on your TV.

Roku Streaming Stick+

4K, 60 FPS

Voice Remote w/ TV Controls

$29.99 (normally $49.99)

Roku Ultra 2020 Black Friday Deal

If you’re looking for a high-end streaming player, their recently launched all-new 2020 Roku Ultra is just $69.99 (normally $99.99). It has a brand-new chipset which makes it the most power Roku they’ve ever made (you can read our full review).

It is also the first Roku streaming player to support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth. It includes better wireless performance and has a built-in Ethernet port if you prefer to hardwire your device. You

Roku Ultra (2020)

4K, 60 FPS

Voice Remote w/ Private Listening

USB, Ethernet, and Bluetooth

$69.99 (normally $99.99)

Roku Streambar 2020 Black Friday Deal

But, what might be the best streaming deal this Black Friday, you can get the Roku Streambar for just $99.99 (normally $129.99). The smaller sibling to the Roku Smart Soundbar - it combines a 4K Roku streaming player and a high-quality soundbar in a single device (you can read our full review).

Roku Streambar

4K, 60 FPS

Built-in Soundbar

Voice Remote w/ TV Controls

$99.99 (normally $129.99)

Other Roku Black Friday Deals

While it’s not available quite yet, they will be offering a special Roku SE at Walmart for $17. The Roku SE is a limited-edition device that streams in HD and includes the simple Roku remote.

