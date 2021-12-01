Roku Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with Expanded Christmas & New Years’-Themed Offerings

If you didn’t think it was the holiday season yet, you will after you see what Roku has in store. Today, Roku announced the launch of special “seasonal experiences” on their platform in the U.S., giving users easy access to holiday entertainment throughout the winter season.

Starting on December 1, The Roku Channel transforms into a winter hub complete with curated collections of thousands of hit movies and TV shows, live TV channels, kids & family entertainment, and much more. Users of The Roku Channel in the U.S. can kick off the holiday season with the release of Roku’s first-ever feature-length film, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” from Lionsgate Television on December 1. Additionally, The Roku Channel is partnering with iHeartRadio, Vevo, and others to bring holiday music experiences and more to The Roku Channel in the U.S. for free.

Watch roku.com Roku Channel The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 200+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits. … The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow. Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem. Watch $0 / month roku.com

The Roku Original, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” makes its debut on The Roku Channel on December 1. In addition to watching the film on-demand, users can enjoy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” as well as episodes of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” through an all-new linear channel in the U.S., “Roku Channel Movies & TV.” For a streaming encore, musical clips from the Roku Original film will be available to stream within “Music” on The Roku Channel later this month, including a new end credits theme and a holiday song titled, “North Star,” performed by Grammy award-winning artist, Tori Kelly.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas December 1, 2021 On her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist January 7, 2020 After an unusual event, Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs.

December will also bring even more linear music channels, enabling users to choose their favorite musical genre and enjoy a continuous stream of tunes for free. Users will be able to enjoy a 24-hour Yule Log channel for free. Additionally, coming later this month, The Roku Channel will debut a dedicated music experience called “Music on The Roku Channel,” featuring a variety of channels and music video programming from iHeartRadio, Qwest Jazz, Stingray, and Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. With “Music on The Roku Channel,” users can enjoy seasonal channels to inspire their holiday spirits as well as a wide range of genres and music.

“The Roku Channel has become the heart of the home for many streamers and is home to a wide variety of amazing, free entertainment,” said Ashley Hovey, director of AVOD, Roku. “We’re connecting users with the content they want most during the holiday season. Whether it’s a feel-good original film, like ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ music for every kind of celebration, or reliving some of the best streaming moments of 2021 with Roku Recommends, The Roku Channel is a one-stop destination for great entertainment for millions of users.”

As for Roku’s post-Christmas offerings, Roku is launching an immersive New Years’ experience across Roku devices in the U.S. starting on December 27, to help users ring in 2022. Users will be able to enjoy an immersive New Year’s Eve experience directly from their Roku home screen, which will transform into a New Year’s destination complete with Roku’s 2022 countdown clock, themes, and New Year’s Eve screensaver, daily product giveaways, and trivia, 99¢ premium subscription offers on The Roku Channel, easy access to free New Year’s Eve related content on The Roku Channel via the left-hand navigation menu, and more.

As part of the New Year’s Eve experience on Roku, “Roku Recommends” will close out 2021 with its first special. Co-hosts Maria Menounos and Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, will present the top 10 shows of the year as voted by Roku streamers and offer a sneak peek at 2022 in a special version of the popular weekly entertainment program. “The Year in Streaming” will be available on The Roku Channel and Featured Free starting December 27.