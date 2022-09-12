Roku Introduces New Budget Roku Express, New Wireless Bass to Pair with Roku Streambar

On Monday, Roku announced a slew of updates to its operating system and home screen menu, designed to make it easier for users to find and view their favorite content. Additionally, the streaming platform introduced two new products — Roku Wireless Bass and the updated 2022 Roku Express — that will offer users a more seamless streaming and audio experience at an even more accessible price.

“At Roku, every improvement and addition to our product line is thoughtfully crafted and tested to bring value to our customers,” Roku’s VP of retail strategy Chris Larson said. “Today’s launch provides even more choices to fit every budget, allowing customers to get the home entertainment experience they deserve without breaking the bank.”

Roku Express | $29.99

Roku Express is the streaming giant’s most affordable way to start streaming or upgrade additional TVs, and the hardware is now even more powerful than before thanks to an improved processor, the addition of dual-band Wi-Fi performance, and additional storage for quicker channel start times.

Roku Express features include:

Fast and powerful: Roku Express delivers a fast, seamless HD streaming experience. The addition of dual-band Wi-Fi ensures performance goes uninterrupted while users stream their favorite content.

The simple way to stream: With a quick guided setup and an intuitive home screen, Roku Express makes it easy to watch the entertainment you love on any TV. Just plug it in and connect to the internet to start streaming.

Watch what you love—for less: With a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV and 300+ live TV channels free on the Roku Channel, there’s plenty to stream without spending extra.

Simple remote: The included remote has only the buttons you need to stream, including shortcuts to popular channels.

Always up to date: Get the latest features, newest channels, and more without even thinking about it, thanks to automatic software updates.

Roku Wireless Bass | $129.99

On the audio side, Roku designed the new Roku Wireless Bass to be an easy and affordable upgrade for Roku audio users looking to step up their home entertainment. The Wireless Bass setup is designed to be simple and intuitive so that customers can just power it up and pair it to a Roku Streambar, Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku TV Wireless Soundbar to get started.

With the wireless pairing and slim, compact design, users can place the Wireless Bass wherever they want without the hassle of running cables across the room. Roku Wireless Bass is available as a standalone or in a new bundle with the Roku Streambar – providing a simple solution for home theater streaming and audio.

Roku Wireless Bass features include: