Roku No Longer Allowing New Downloads of Spectrum TV App in Carriage Dispute

Bad news for new Roku users who want to access the Spectrum TV app. Spectrum announced today that they couldn’t come to an agreement with Roku and as such, the latter has disabled all new downloads of the app to their platform. Those who already use the Spectrum TV app on Roku shouldn’t be affected.

“Despite our best efforts to reach an agreement, Roku has not accepted Spectrum’s offer to continue our contract, which allowed customers to access the Spectrum TV app from Roku devices,” Spectrum said in a statement. “This change may prevent new downloads of the Spectrum TV app to your Roku device, but you can still access your full video library by downloading the Spectrum TV app to your Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox, smartphone or tablet.”

This isn’t the first time Roku has blocked new downloads following a carriage dispute. Starting on January 1st, 2020 new AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW subscribers could no longer install the apps onto Roku streaming players. Customers who had already installed the service to their Roku devices were able to continue to use it, as long as they did not delete the app. At the time, the two sides said they “were actively working on a new agreement.”

In May, the two sides finally reached an agreement to bring AT&T TV & AT&T TV NOW back to Roku streaming players.

In October, Roku announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support would be coming to their line of 4K streaming players. With the addition of AirPlay, apps that aren’t officially supported on Roku, like HBO Max, can be used on Roku devices.