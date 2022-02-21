Roku Non-Certified Channels to Be Removed This Week

In October, Roku announced that all non-certified channels would be removed from their platform in March of 2022. However, in a subsequent blog post, the company updated their timeline and announced that the channels would be disappear from the service on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

This move is not one that will impact the vast majority of consumers as these channels are primarily used by developers to test apps that are currently in development before they are launched in the official Roku Channel Store. During this process, developers can make their non-certified channels available to a small group of users in order to ensure that they are fully functional by the time that they are fully-functional before becoming readily available on the platform.

As of this Wednesday, non-certified channels are being replaced by beta channels, a program that is designed to give developers’ apps more exposure during the 120-day testing period. The new Independent Developer Kit (IDK) is for developing non-traditional apps such as games and smart home applications. Roku is offering it alongside the SDK (Software Development Kit), which is for developing traditional streaming apps.

Like non-certified channels, apps developed with the IDK will not be in the Roku Channel Store or supported by Roku TVs, streambars, and streaming players.

The company noted, “The Roku IDK and beta channel feature will facilitate broader innovation, improve beta testing, and offer a better development experience and a more standardized development process across streaming platforms.”

In an FAQ, Roku said that developers can use a variety of programming languages to code with the IDK. Also in the FAQ, Roku explained how the IDK might be used. The company said, “For example, developers can build applications in JavaScript that pull together data from various sources, effectively turning their TV monitor into a snapshot view of their daily news, weather, calendar appointments, and even traffic conditions for their office commute.”

While this move is primarily focused on developers, it is also expected to have an impact on those trying to find loopholes to build channels to stream illegal content. The practice of sideloading apps onto the platform has taken advantage of the general lack of oversight in the non-certified channel process to bring adult and/or pirated content to the service that would otherwise be prohibited.