Roku Expands to Smart Home Products, Including Cameras, Lighting, Plugs, and Video Doorbells

There will soon be a brand new way to ensure your home is as connected and secure as possible. Roku is announcing it will launch a new line of smart home products exclusively available at Walmart.

The line, which was developed in partnership with Wyze, will initially include cameras, lighting, plugs for indoor and outdoor use, video doorbells and more. The company announced on Wednesday that the devices would be available starting Oct. 17 across 3,500 U.S. Walmart locations.

“As the #1 selling smart TV OS in the U.S., the Roku platform is used by tens of millions of households, and now we’re extending our ecosystem to include devices and services to power the modern smart home,” Roku president of devices Mustafa Ozgen said. “Branching further into the smart home category is a natural extension of our business, and we are proud to partner with Walmart to make the experience simple and affordable.”

The initial set of devices will give homeowners complete control over their home monitoring. The Roku TV Operating System (OS) will integrate into its cameras, allowing customers to activate their cameras and see who’s ringing the doorbell on their TV or from their phone without pausing their programming. Users can also view streams from their Roku cameras live, and use their Roku voice remote to cycle through different camera feeds.

The launch will be accompanied by a mobile app for Android and iOS devices, as well as a camera subscription plan that includes cloud video recording history, smart alerts, package delivery notifications, and more. The Roku Smart Home line offers two-factor authentication, user data encryption, and several other advanced security capabilities to ensure your system stays in your control.

The Roku Smart Home initial device offering includes:

Floodlight Camera

Indoor and Outdoor Cameras

Indoor Camera 360°

Video Doorbell & Chime Smart Bulbs (white and color)

Smart Light Strips

Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plugs

Prices will start under $27 for Roku Smart Home cameras. The partnership with Walmart, which has a reputation for affordability, will ensure that Roku’s line offers customers a maximum of both value and choice. Click here for complete information about the new line of Roku Smart Home products being offered exclusively at Walmart.

“At Walmart, we are dedicated to providing our customers with technology to simplify and enhance their lives at everyday low prices,” Walmart’s U.S. SVP of electronics, toys, and seasonal Laura Rush said. “Roku’s new line of Smart Home devices, available exclusively in-store at Walmart, allows our customers to easily enjoy the security and convenience afforded by these new products from Roku.”

The new Smart Home devices should integrate seamlessly with Roku’s new 11.5 OS which was released last month. The updates included improvements to Roku Voice, which can be used in conjunction with Roku’s new line of Smart Home tools.