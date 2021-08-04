Roku Reaches 55.1M Active Accounts, Up 1.5M In 2Q 2021; Streaming Hours Down By 1B Hours From 1Q

Roku has been having a solid 2021 so far, as evidenced by the numbers released on Wednesday for Q2. The company announced that it reached 55.1 million active accounts — up by approximately 1.5 million accounts since Q1, driven by sales of Roku TV models and streaming players.

The company says that new accounts were higher than pre-COVID levels in Q2 2019, but lower than the pandemic-related surge during the second quarter of 2020. Roku also announced an estimated 17.4 billion streaming hours in the second quarter, a decrease of 1 billion hours from the first quarter as habits have adjusted to pre-pandemic levels.

Roku has found a clear path to success with its Ad-Supported Video-on-Demand (AVOD) service, The Roku Channel, which appears to be driving numbers. Last year, after Quibi went down after its short eight-month run. In January, Roku decided to take a chance on Quibi’s failure and gave 75 titles a new home as originals on The Roku Channel.

In May, the newly rebranded Roku Originals hit the platform and proved to be a huge success. Now, Roku now has 53.6 million active accounts.

The first two weeks after Roku added 30 of Quibi’s titles to its library show just how wise this move was. In just two weeks, more active accounts had streamed the content on The Roku Channel in comparison with Quibi’s numbers over eight months.

During the first two weeks that the former Quibi content was available on The Roku Channel, more than one in three users streamed an original series. On average, the viewers watched more than nine episodes. These impressive numbers also led to Roku bringing Die Hart, which features Kevin Hart, back for a second season.

Meanwhile, while the Spectrum-Roku standoff reached its 8-month mark in July, users found themselves struggling with tech issues that will be difficult to solve without intervention from one of the two parties.

The two companies have been at odds since December over carriage rights issues that seem to have no end in sight.