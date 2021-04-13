Roku Reveals OS 10 for Streaming Players, Audio Products, and Smart TVs

Today, Roku announced the rollout of OS 10, a heightened viewing experienced designed to get users to their content faster while improving network, input, and performance configurations, and offering a customizable experience.

Improving User Experience

Instant Resume

Among the new features coming to Roku OS 10 are “Instant Resume,” which helps users get back to the content they were watching within supported channels faster.

With Instant Resume, when users launch a channel again, reload times will be much quicker and they will be taken back to the place where they last left off for a much faster, smoother experience. Instant resume will be supported on 15+ streaming channels/services, with AT&T TV, Plex, and STARZ being the major services to support it initially.

Customizable Live TV Guide

The Roku Live TV Guide is also getting a major update, with users now able to customize their live channel guide by hiding certain channels or marking others as favorites, a major request of users since it launched last year. You can also quickly select from a list of recently watched channels.

HDR10+, AirPlay, and HomeKit

HDR10+ on Select Devices

For users who want the best visual experience, Roku OS 10 will give Roku Ultra, Roku Express 4K, and the new Roku Express 4K+ the option to stream in HDR10+. HDR 10+ enables dynamic metadata that continuously enhances display settings, giving users vivid and brilliant colors throughout their streaming experience. Compatible Roku devices will automatically detect HDR10+ TV compatibility during setup or users can configure the Display type within the Settings menu.

AirPlay and HomeKit on HD Devices

Roku is also playing nice with Apple, announcing that Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will now also be available on HD Roku streaming devices, such as the Roku Express and select HD Roku TV models, after launching on 4K devices in November.

With AirPlay 2, Roku customers can cast and control content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to compatible Roku devices. Compatible Roku devices also support HomeKit, which allows users to easily and securely control Roku devices using Siri or the Home app on their Apple devices.

Simplifying Set Up

Automatic Network Detection

Set up is also getting easier, thanks to three new features coming to Roku OS 10. The new automatic network detection feature recommends Roku users the optimal wireless network band to connect to in their homes so they can enjoy the best possible streaming experience. For gaming Roku TV owners, Roku’s new game console configuration tool will automatically optimize their smart TV to work best with their console of choice.

Automatic Game Console Configuration

Users who prefer to navigate with their voice will be happy to know there are expanded vocal options coming to OS 10. Users who initiate a voice search while within a streaming channel can now experience a more visual and convenient way to browse Roku Search results without disrupting their viewing experience through a partial overlay with content from the active channel in the first row, followed by rows of other matches from elsewhere on the platform. They also be able to utilize Roku Voice with a variety of on-screen keyboards, indicated by a microphone display icon, further streamlining the browsing experience.

“The Roku OS adds new choices, more value and continues to make streaming easier and easier with each free update,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 10, we are enabling people to get to the content they love faster through features like Instant Resume and the Live TV Channel Guide customization options, and taking the guesswork out of the more complex network and gaming features by automating them. We look forward to customer feedback and hope they enjoy the update.”

Roku OS 10 has begun rolling out to select Roku players and is expected to roll out to all supported streaming players, including the all-new Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Streambar Pro, and all Roku TV models in the coming weeks.